Williams: For Richmond's progressives, the energy on the streets must place elected officials in the seats

“I don’t think that it’s the fault of protesters not turning into electoral votes. I think ultimately protesters don’t make up enough of the electorate on their own to change the outcome. We still need to have the ability to reach more voters beyond people who were out there on the streets,” Rodgers said.

RVA is not quite poised to become the Berkeley of the Mid-Atlantic. Richmond has yet to have a Black woman as mayor. Only two white women — Eleanor P. Sheppard and Geline B. Williams — have held the job in the city’s history.

Rodgers also would have been the city’s first openly gay mayor, which played out more as a footnote than a potential milestone.

“It didn’t come up as much. There were a couple of press clips from like, GayRVA or whatever,” she said, calling Richmond “an incredibly welcoming city when it comes to the LGBTQ community overall.”

Her relative youth appeared to be more of a concern, with some voters questioning whether she had the experience for the job. Ironic, given the breadth of Rodgers’ resume as a former policy director for then-Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam; as a communications director for Virginia League for Planned Parenthood; and as Virginia director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance. She wonders if her age would have been an issue if she were a man.