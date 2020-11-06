Williams: For Richmond's progressives, the energy on the streets must place elected officials in the seats

There’s no runner-up prize in Richmond’s mayoral election. And Alexsis Rodgers was playing to win.
But Rodgers, who only recently turned 29, has reason to feel good about herself as the progressive standard-bearer in the mayor’s contest. If unofficial tallies hold, she will have finished second to incumbent Levar Stoney, just ahead of Richmond Councilwoman Kim Gray.
Rodgers won the 2nd District, Gray’s home turf, as well as the 5th District, where she resides.
Agitation on the streets did not translate into wholesale electoral success for Richmond progressives, but Rodgers has something to build on. “To come up second shows there’s a lot of people who want the reform that we are talking about,” she said.
Progressives had a breakthrough with the election of Stephanie Rizzi to the Richmond School Board in the 5th District, where she will join progressive-endorsed incumbent Kenya Gibson. But candidates Allan-Charles Chipman and Joseph Rogers faced stiff headwinds against entrenched City Council incumbents Ellen Robertson and Cynthia Newbille during a campaign curtailed by the coronavirus and early mail-in voting.
It wasn’t an ideal environment for progressive newcomers to introduce themselves and make their case to voters.
Rodgers credited the demonstrations with creating a political mandate for police reform measures such as the banning of tear gas and a civilian review board with independent subpoena power — the latter endorsed by a task force convened by Stoney.
Those demonstrators and the semantics surrounding their demands unnerved a portion of the electorate, in Richmond and beyond.
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, an incumbent Democrat who declared a narrow victory over Republican challenger Nick Freitas in the 7th Congressional District, ranted in a post-election conference call among House Democrats about how phrases such as “defund the police” were weaponized against her. “We need to not ever use the word ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ again,” she said.
The 7th District, formerly represented by Republicans David Brat and Eric Cantor, spans from Orange County to Powhatan County and includes parts of Henrico and Chesterfield counties.
Spanberger and other moderate Democrats need to be less concerned about Fox News viewers disinclined to support them in the first place and more cognizant of the young, progressive voters whose patience with being exploited by the Democratic Party is near the point of exhaustion.
As for “socialism,” legions of conservative folks will take to the streets faster than you can say “All Lives Matter” on the day elected officials attempt to purge Social Security, Medicare, K-12 public education, the military and other vestiges of socialism from the U.S. landscape.
A political aspirant in deep blue Richmond isn’t necessarily singing the Spanberger blues. Still, a gap remains between what Black Lives Matter demonstrators want and the politics of the City Hall or Richmond’s whitest, wealthiest precincts.
“I don’t think that it’s the fault of protesters not turning into electoral votes. I think ultimately protesters don’t make up enough of the electorate on their own to change the outcome. We still need to have the ability to reach more voters beyond people who were out there on the streets,” Rodgers said.
RVA is not quite poised to become the Berkeley of the Mid-Atlantic. Richmond has yet to have a Black woman as mayor. Only two white women — Eleanor P. Sheppard and Geline B. Williams — have held the job in the city’s history.
Rodgers also would have been the city’s first openly gay mayor, which played out more as a footnote than a potential milestone.
“It didn’t come up as much. There were a couple of press clips from like, GayRVA or whatever,” she said, calling Richmond “an incredibly welcoming city when it comes to the LGBTQ community overall.”
Her relative youth appeared to be more of a concern, with some voters questioning whether she had the experience for the job. Ironic, given the breadth of Rodgers’ resume as a former policy director for then-Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam; as a communications director for Virginia League for Planned Parenthood; and as Virginia director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance. She wonders if her age would have been an issue if she were a man.
Moving forward, she’s hoping that people stay engaged. The demonstrations helped people realize that the power and change they’re seeking are at the local level, holding the mayor, council members and prosecutors accountable. “I’m hoping that energy doesn’t go away,” she said.
Richmond needs that energy to transform itself into a more just and equitable place. But protest cannot be a means to itself. Young progressives must stay engaged in the political process if they have any hope of changing the city for the better.
Today’s defeats are a down payment for tomorrow’s victories.
