Williams: George Floyd's murder was the moment we could no longer look away. It may be our last chance to get America right.

Floyd’s murder might have been a revelation for white people — a point where they could no longer look away — but it was a weary continuum for Black Americans. At this juncture, demonstrators of all colors took to the streets in the name of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other victims of police or vigilante violence.

The battle lines are drawn. But lawyer-activist Bryan Stevenson of the Montgomery, Ala.-based Equal Justice Initiative says polarization is a beginning, not an end.

“It is the process that leads to something, I think, necessary. And what I’m hoping can come out of this is that we just have the courage to talk about things we haven’t talked about, “ he told the BBC.

“We will never get to a more just place if we remain silent about the multiple ways in which we have tolerated racial bias and racial exclusion. It cannot just be the burden of Black people and brown people in this country to overcome racism and create equity and opportunity. It has to be everyone’s burden.”

Floyd’s murder unmasked the depth of our national malady. Our reaction, like our response to the pandemic, cannot be sidetracked by impatience and dissembling.