Williams: Harry Byrd's statue is gone. But his legacy lives on.

Before protesters took matters into their own hands, there was a lot of talk about how removing Confederate statues would "erase history." But as Faulkner famously wrote, "The past is never dead. It's not even past."

We live with the legacy of Harry Byrd. And barring a dramatic turn of events, many of us will die with it.

Erasure is a tricky thing. To truly wipe a people or historical event from memory, it would have to have inhabited that space in the first place. In Virginia, today as in yesteryear, the marginalized often are not so much forgotten as nonexistent in people's hearts and minds in the first place.

We recently watched the documentary "Summer of Soul," about a 1969 concert series that took place in a Harlem park now named for Marcus Garvey, during the same summer as the renowned Woodstock music festival less than two hours upstate.

It's the greatest music festival most of us had never heard, even though it was attended by 300,000 people and featured such artists as Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, B.B. King, Mahalia Jackson, the Staples Singers, the Fifth Dimension, Max Roach, Sly and the Family Stone and others.