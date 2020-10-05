Williams: Henrico County shows its dedication to police accountability – by stripping funding

That reaction sends a terrible signal about the county’s commitment to social justice and does not bode well for a civilian review board in the works.

It should be clear that police nationwide are doing a lousy job of judging their own actions, weeding out homicidal “bad apples,” and purging a racist culture, which is why protesters took to the streets. Whitehead would provide more objectivity than police policing the police. I saw nothing in her posts that would call into question her ability to perform the job at hand.

Neither did Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who called the decision disappointing in the Virginia Mercury.

“I didn’t see anti-police rhetoric,” he said of Whitehead’s posts. “I just saw somebody who was against police abuse, and I would hope that that’s the direction we are going in — not just as a county, but as a country.”

Vithoulkas said Taylor “has the responsibility to address criminal matters in the county, I have the responsibility of ensuring local funding is not used as a political pawn for personal gain.”

But it’s the county manager, an appointed official, who looks political here. In the process, he’s creating the unhealthy precedent of micromanaging the office of a constitutional officer elected by the people.