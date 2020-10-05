Williams: Henrico County shows its dedication to police accountability – by stripping funding

In our polarized nation, anti-police abuse too often is synonymous with anti-police. You’re either “Support the Blue” or you’re a caricature mashup of Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and Ice Cube during their N.W.A. “[Bleep] Tha Police” heyday.
The middle ground can become a sinkhole. Which brings us to Misty Whitehead, who was poised to occupy a new police accountability post in the Henrico prosecutor’s office.
Spurred by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor created the position to improve police accountability in response to the protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
Whitehead, a local criminal defense and family law attorney, received the job offer in late August. But the offer was rescinded by County Manager John Vithoulkas about three weeks later after he saw her social media posts — including those supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement — and deemed her unfit for the job.
The county’s allocation for the post was stripped. Henrico defunded the prosecutor.
Vithoulkas said in an email last week that Whitehead’s posts “cause me to believe she will not be able to maintain any objectivity in a role that requires her to judge the actions of police officers,” according to a Times-Dispatch story Friday.
That reaction sends a terrible signal about the county’s commitment to social justice and does not bode well for a civilian review board in the works.
It should be clear that police nationwide are doing a lousy job of judging their own actions, weeding out homicidal “bad apples,” and purging a racist culture, which is why protesters took to the streets. Whitehead would provide more objectivity than police policing the police. I saw nothing in her posts that would call into question her ability to perform the job at hand.
Neither did Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who called the decision disappointing in the Virginia Mercury.
“I didn’t see anti-police rhetoric,” he said of Whitehead’s posts. “I just saw somebody who was against police abuse, and I would hope that that’s the direction we are going in — not just as a county, but as a country.”
Vithoulkas said Taylor “has the responsibility to address criminal matters in the county, I have the responsibility of ensuring local funding is not used as a political pawn for personal gain.”
But it’s the county manager, an appointed official, who looks political here. In the process, he’s creating the unhealthy precedent of micromanaging the office of a constitutional officer elected by the people.
Henrico may be blue in national elections, but Republicans — whose national party mantra is “law and order” — hold the upper hand on its Board of Supervisors. But the county and the nation must stop treating law enforcement officers like snowflakes who’ll melt at the slightest criticism or scrutiny.
Taylor’s job opening could not credibly be filled by an ex-cop or a career prosecutor. Whitehead’s proximity to protesters and the marginalized should have been written into the job description. Ideally, the position should be filled by someone who’s unacquainted with privilege but no stranger to adversity.
Whitehead’s narrative fit the bill, as detailed in a 2004 profile in The Times-Dispatch:
Misty Evans wanted to be a lawyer from the time she was a girl.
Then, at 15, she became a mother. She nonetheless finished high school and was accepted to good colleges, but she couldn’t afford to go.
Later, she joined the Army seeking a legal education; instead she was trained as a laboratory technician.
But none of it — teenage motherhood, the delay in starting college, the unanticipated detour into military service — amounted to a roadblock.
Evans, now a 27-year-old married mother of three, will graduate tomorrow from the College of William & Mary Law School.
Whitehead said back then that she wanted to emulate role models who “just really changed the world through the law” such as civil rights attorney Oliver W. Hill Sr. and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
Our world needs serious change right now. This would have appeared to be her moment. But our spring of idealism has become our autumn of cynicism.
“What my fear is is there will be a wave of things that are done to placate folks into thinking that reform is happening, but it’s not,” Whitehead said Monday.
“I am trying very hard to show that the law is what it is. We have to operate within the confines of it. And then when we see things that are disturbing to us about how it is applied, we have to take other steps to fix it.”
We cannot hold police accountable with toothless oversight. The world won’t change until the law does.
