Williams: Henrico embraces diversity in its top jobs amid a national reckoning on race

As our national racial reckoning roiled Richmond, Henrico County appeared to be going about business as usual unless you were paying close attention.
Henrico isn't quite The Land That The Black Lives Matter Movement Forgot. Civilian oversight of the police is under consideration by its Board of Supervisors, but that conversation is a trifle one-sided. The board's Black supervisors, both Democrats, are outspoken on the need; its three Republicans, all white, largely mum.
But Henrico, on racial diversity in its government, is undergoing a dramatic transformation at the top.
The headline grabber is the hiring of Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English as Henrico's top cop. English, a former deputy police chief in Richmond, will be Henrico's first Black police chief.
But recent county hires include a Black female, Yvette George, as its human resources director. An Asian American male, Bentley Chan, was picked to run the Department of Public Utilities. Two Black males, Terrell Hughes and Eric Leabough, were selected to lead the departments of Public Works and Community Revitalization. A white female Millennial, Meghan Coates, was hired as director of Finance.
"When you look at women, you look at minorities, you look at youth, I think that says something about the direction of Henrico County," said Varina Supervisor Tyrone Nelson.
This is not the Henrico I grew up in.
In 1970, Henrico's population was 6.5% Black. All other nonwhites totaled fewer than 500 people, according to the U.S. census.
Today, Henrico is 31% Black, 9% Asian and 6% Hispanic.
“The Henrico County I came into [when elected] in 2011, as it relates to leadership, is not the Henrico County I’m seeing now in 2020," Nelson said. "That can help us be a more forward-thinking, progressive place that mirrors the county when it comes to population."
The changing Henrico leadership has not escaped the notice of Bob Holsworth, a longtime commentator on area politics and a former professor and dean at Virginia Commonwealth University.
"For for many years, the diversity of that high-level workforce seemed to be behind the changing demographic of the county," he said. "And now, it seems to have really caught up in many significant ways."
Holsworth attributed this change to the effectiveness of Nelson and fellow Democrat Frank Thornton. He also credited County Manager John Vithoulkas. who succeeded Virgil Hazelett in 2013.
"It seems to me that Vithoulkas has done a very good job of understanding the changing dynamics of the county and what that should mean," Holsworth said.
What English's appointment means at this pivotal moment in law enforcement is anyone's guess.
As if the Black Lives Matter movement needed more kindling atop the death by cops of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wisc., as his children watched. He survived but is paralyzed from the waist down, his father told the Chicago Sun-Times.
Richmond's Black police chief, Gerald Smith, leads a department under siege. The police chief in George Floyd's Minneapolis is a Black man of Latino descent. The Black female police chief in Seattle abruptly resigned amid funding cuts to her department.
Will English's melanin be of any value in his new job?
Yes and no, says Daryl Fraser, an associate professor in the School of Social Work at Virginia Commonwealth University and a founding member of its unaffiliated Black Lives Matter Student-Alumni-Faculty Collective.
"On the surface level, I would say, 'Yes it matters,'" because English is making history in Henrico, Fraser said. He hopes the appointment will pave the way for the hiring of other Black and brown police chiefs and others officials in other local and state agencies.
But while he hopes English's appointment will lead to a significant change in Henrico, "I would be foolish to even believe that this is likely," he said. "I would also argue that it would be unfair to place the burden and responsibility on the first Black police chief when he didn't create the problems that currently exist in policing."
Unless English plans to overhaul the current system, we can expect incremental change or more of the same, Fraser said. He urged English to engage local organizations, community organizers, and community members "that have been traditionally marginalized by law enforcement and the criminal justice system."
Whatever the limits of racial identity in the job, Holsworth said a jurisdiction is better off with a police chief who's sensitive to diverse cultures and capable of drilling that sensitivity into the ranks.
Occasionally, you stumble upon a chief who galvanizes a community, such as former Richmond chief Rodney Monroe. But the protests in Richmond, a dozen years after Monroe's departure, suggest that whatever changes he brought were ephemeral or cosmetic.
Police reform, like social justice, is a tall order for any single charismatic leader.
If you're unwilling to dismantle a racist template, lower your expectations.
