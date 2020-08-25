Williams: Henrico embraces diversity in its top jobs amid a national reckoning on race

What English's appointment means at this pivotal moment in law enforcement is anyone's guess.

As if the Black Lives Matter movement needed more kindling atop the death by cops of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wisc., as his children watched. He survived but is paralyzed from the waist down, his father told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Richmond's Black police chief, Gerald Smith, leads a department under siege. The police chief in George Floyd's Minneapolis is a Black man of Latino descent. The Black female police chief in Seattle abruptly resigned amid funding cuts to her department.

Will English's melanin be of any value in his new job?

Yes and no, says Daryl Fraser, an associate professor in the School of Social Work at Virginia Commonwealth University and a founding member of its unaffiliated Black Lives Matter Student-Alumni-Faculty Collective.

"On the surface level, I would say, 'Yes it matters,'" because English is making history in Henrico, Fraser said. He hopes the appointment will pave the way for the hiring of other Black and brown police chiefs and others officials in other local and state agencies.