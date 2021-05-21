Williams: In backing the Urban One casino project in South Richmond, Stoney is poised to 'build it over there' after all.

As it turns out, that controversy obscured the fact that some residents of South Richmond didn't terribly mind the casino "over there," or actually wanted it if the terms were right.

The developers behind ONE Casino + Resort enlisted local grassroots supporters and investors for their project and quelled any opposition that might have been percolating. Urban One moved among Richmond folks with the ease of a company familiar with its market — it operates four radio stations here — and forged strategic alliances.

Cordish, meanwhile, came off as a smooth operator that thought it could buy its way into Richmond. Its slick publicity blitz gave the impression that Live! was a foregone conclusion.

For Stoney and the casino panel to roll the dice with Cordish would have been an invitation to disaster, given the popular and political opposition in the 2nd District. That referendum would have looked like a losing bet. But 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammell has been extraordinarily discreet about the Urban One proposal, a quietude that suggests tacit support. Why would a Black mayor shoot down a Black-owned casino in favor of one a predominantly white community opposes? Walmsley Boulevard was clearly the smoother road toward a referendum.