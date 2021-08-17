Williams: In Richmond, there's no racial majority to rule. What does that mean for the city's future?

What the next redistricting will mean for Richmond politics is “a little bit up in the air,” says University of Richmond law professor Henry L. Chambers Jr., who specializes in voting rights.

With no racial group in the majority, “what the law’s going to tell us is we can’t engage in redistricting that will harm a particular race. So what I suspect is going to happen is folks will say, ‘Let’s redistrict as though we didn’t really care about race that much,’” he said.

Chambers suspects that Richmond council incumbents will want to make as few changes as possible. After all, the district you know is better than the district you don’t.

There will have to be accommodations for the city’s population growth, particularly in neighborhoods such as Scott’s Addition or Manchester. In assessing that, an elected official is likely to say: “What areas are least likely to vote for me? Those are the areas I want to give away,” Chambers said.

Richmond is an anomaly; its white population rose as the nation’s white population fell for the first time in U.S. history.