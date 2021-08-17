Williams: In Richmond, there's no racial majority to rule. What does that mean for the city's future?

Richmond joined the ranks of “chocolate cities” in 1977 when its court-ordered voting districts helped produce a Black majority on City Council.
Following the 1990 census, five Black-majority districts became six. But as a new millennium began, the city’s demographics were shifting. In 2006, Richmond elected its first white-majority council in three decades — a happenstance that went from noteworthy to the norm.
Where we are today — a city with a white plurality and no racial majority — has been long in the making.
“It’s the mid-20th century in reverse,” says University of Richmond historian Julian Maxwell Hayter.
“Cities are becoming more white; the suburbs, more diverse.” And now, as then, these trends “were as much a mechanism of public policy as they were individual preferences,” Hayter says.
We redraw our political district lines around this time each decade, following the U.S. census, to account for changes in population. This redistricting has more challenges than most, as reflected by a message on the city of Richmond website.
“Council is monitoring federal, state and judicial actions and activities to help it in informing a path and process moving forward,” it reads.
“As opposed to previous efforts, this time there are numerous known, unknown and changing variables involved with the Richmond Decennial Voter District Redistricting. Some key issues affecting this process are the COVID-19 pandemic that impacted the 2020 U.S. Census data collection process, presidential policies in 2020, legal cases, congressional action and state legislation/redistricting changes.”
What the next redistricting will mean for Richmond politics is “a little bit up in the air,” says University of Richmond law professor Henry L. Chambers Jr., who specializes in voting rights.
With no racial group in the majority, “what the law’s going to tell us is we can’t engage in redistricting that will harm a particular race. So what I suspect is going to happen is folks will say, ‘Let’s redistrict as though we didn’t really care about race that much,’” he said.
Chambers suspects that Richmond council incumbents will want to make as few changes as possible. After all, the district you know is better than the district you don’t.
There will have to be accommodations for the city’s population growth, particularly in neighborhoods such as Scott’s Addition or Manchester. In assessing that, an elected official is likely to say: “What areas are least likely to vote for me? Those are the areas I want to give away,” Chambers said.
Richmond is an anomaly; its white population rose as the nation’s white population fell for the first time in U.S. history.
The historical disinvestment in African American communities has made this Richmond moment possible, Hayter says. The economic incentives to move into the city have finally eclipsed white fear of urban Richmond. But more must be done to encourage longtime residents to stay.
You can’t walk or drive Richmond’s streets and be surprised by what the census numbers say, other than to suspect that the Latino community was undercounted.
Richmond’s growth has been the source of much cheerleading. Those of us who remember bleaker times — when the city’s population was nosediving, its homicide body counts skyrocketing — might be forgiven for getting caught up in the excitement. But this rebirth has produced casualties among those displaced.
The credit — and the blame — goes to an ironic source.
“There are going to be people who say that Richmond has been resurrected because white residents are moving back, without the understanding that it was African Americans in City Hall who laid the framework for this to happen,” Hayter says, adding that they “raised other people’s living standards at the expense of African Americans.”
As Richmond grows whiter, the city remains buffeted by the legacy of redlining and hindered by limited mass transit, underperforming public schools, poverty, the dearth of affordable housing and other factors that have created two Richmonds — one flourishing, one suffering.
“These things are still very much affecting whether cities like Richmond can be thriving cities,” Hayter says. “It’s abundantly clear that as the city changes, and its politics represents these demographic changes, we are no longer going be able to squarely blame these problems on African Americans in City Hall.”
That take — that Black rule ran down Richmond — has been popular since 1977. That narrative disregarded the decadeslong role that Jim Crow played in stunting our city’s growth.
We may be a city with no racial majority, but that doesn’t mean we have no dominant racial group. The legacy of racism in Richmond remains a huge determinant in our city.
It matters not whether the majority or minority rules if politics doesn’t empower.
