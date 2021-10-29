Williams: In voting yea or nay for a Richmond casino, should we decide how the impoverished spend their money?

It's hard to envision this casino producing a windfall, given the in-state competition and the presence of the MGM National Harbor resort casino a couple of hours up Interstate 95 in suburban Washington.

I won't say a casino is the last thing Richmond needs. But the spirit of the project seems a bit off in our moment of racial reckoning.

Still, there are inherent contradictions surrounding this issue.

Virginia has been in the gambling business since 1988, when it sold its first lottery ticket. The Virginia Lottery has raked in billions of dollars in profits, though you can question where the money went. Virginia, long in the alcoholic beverage business, has legalized weed -- and you can make similar arguments about the adverse impact of drugs and alcohol on communities of color. I can't justify denying the private sector the right to engage in a gambling enterprise the state has participated in for decades.

Similar arguments were made about lotteries exploiting poor people. The paternalism reflected in that point of view made me uneasy then, and still does today. "Everybody gotta have a dream," the rapper pimp DJay says in the 2005 film "Hustle & Flow." Do we have the right to police the dreams of the impoverished?