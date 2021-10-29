Williams: In voting yea or nay for a Richmond casino, should we decide how the impoverished spend their money?

I come neither to bury nor praise a Richmond casino.
I'm not proud that I can't conjure enough authentic passion to stake out a pro or con position on the question to be decided by Richmond voters Tuesday, despite being lobbied informally by the pro- and anti-casino camps.
I'm not indifferent. Color me ambivalent.
I can't buy into the idea that the $565 million One Casino + Resort would be a game changer. The jobs and economic benefits for these projects are invariably overblown -- though I must say, any investment in this forlorn industrial area of South Richmond is a plus.
No Virginia city has rejected a casino proposal since Gov. Ralph Northam and the General Assembly agreed to permit them in five cities.
Will Richmond be the first? It's hard for me to read the cards.
Richmond's Black community appears divided, but civic organizations and groups, the Richmond Crusade for Voters and the Richmond and Virginia NAACP have endorsed it. The Black-owned Urban One Inc. media corporation, its investors and supporters say what's on the ballot would be the only majority-Black owned casino in America -- a business that would provide decent-paying jobs and much-needed revenue for Richmond. CEO Alfred Liggins and his business partners are spending $1.9 million to win the referendum. They've brought out big guns, including actor Jamie Foxx, to endorse the project. "Vote YES for ONE," Foxx says in an ad that, frankly, smacks of overkill.
The opposition comprises a motley, biracial bunch, from Jim Ukrop and Viola Baskerville of the business and political establishment to social justice warriors like Allan-Charles Chipman and Chelsea Higgs Wise. They advance compelling arguments -- with support from numerous studies -- that casinos are an extractive business model that separates money from the folks who can least afford it. They argue that the Black pride that supporters are pitching about this project is being weaponized against impoverished Black people.
And then, there are white voters, who may well decide the outcome.
Last spring, when rival developers proposed casinos in Stratford Hills and at the Movieland site adjacent to Scott's Addition, those neighborhoods rallied in opposition. Anonymous flyers circulated that read: “More traffic. Higher crime. Lower quality of life for us. Tell them to build it over there.”
The implication offended folks, including Mayor Levar Stoney, who called out the “derogatory, disrespectful and even blatantly racist rhetoric used by some, not all, in our affluent communities to distance themselves from fellow Richmonders who, because of their skin color, socioeconomic status, they consider less important, less consequential and less worthy of respect.”
But now that the casino is slated to be built "over there," and Stoney is all in, will these voters follow suit?
It's hard to envision this casino producing a windfall, given the in-state competition and the presence of the MGM National Harbor resort casino a couple of hours up Interstate 95 in suburban Washington.
I won't say a casino is the last thing Richmond needs. But the spirit of the project seems a bit off in our moment of racial reckoning.
Still, there are inherent contradictions surrounding this issue.
Virginia has been in the gambling business since 1988, when it sold its first lottery ticket. The Virginia Lottery has raked in billions of dollars in profits, though you can question where the money went. Virginia, long in the alcoholic beverage business, has legalized weed -- and you can make similar arguments about the adverse impact of drugs and alcohol on communities of color. I can't justify denying the private sector the right to engage in a gambling enterprise the state has participated in for decades.
Similar arguments were made about lotteries exploiting poor people. The paternalism reflected in that point of view made me uneasy then, and still does today. "Everybody gotta have a dream," the rapper pimp DJay says in the 2005 film "Hustle & Flow." Do we have the right to police the dreams of the impoverished?
I say this as someone who gambles sparingly, sticking mostly to the slot machines. I could count on both hands the number of times I've purchased a lottery ticket. I once won maybe $10 on a horse race at Colonial Downs. It's entertainment, and I reserve the right to spend my money as I please. Should I deprive others of their free will?
So I remain conflicted. Is it worth saving folks from being exploited if we rob them of their agency?
That, for me, is the question on the ballot Tuesday.
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW