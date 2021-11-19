Williams: Is a Petersburg casino worth a roll of the dice?

"Of course," she'd support a casino, said retiree Rosa DeWitt as she grabbed takeout from Longstreet's Delicatessen, "if they put the money where it's supposed to go, where it's needed."

I'm easily convinced that casinos cause economic and social harm to those who can least afford it. But I'm wary of the paternalism inherent in suggesting that we must save the impoverished from themselves; gambling is not an addiction exclusively felt by the poor. I'm also troubled that Richmond voters most detached from the casino project decided its outcome over those most proximate to it.

"Not in my backyard" became "Not in YOURS either!"

"If you believe in, A, democracy and B, empowering minority voices, at some point you have to take seriously the folks who live there," said Rich Meagher, a political scientist at Randolph-Macon College. “I just have a bad taste in my mouth about that.”

He thinks if the casino is put to a vote, Petersburg would approve it. Still, he doubts that a casino would accrue long-term benefits, particularly for those who need help most, or offset the negative costs of gambling. And he wonders if Virginia would have a gambling glut, given casino plans in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Danville and Bristol.