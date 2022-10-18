Williams: John V. Moeser, a scholar and a gentleman, pushed for a more inclusive and equitable Richmond region.

Growing up in rigidly segregated Lubbock, Texas, where he delivered Christmas packages to underprivileged Black families, John V. Moeser knew the face of inequity. His time in Washington, D.C., as a Ph.D. student during the 1960s civil rights movement was especially formative in his yearning for social justice.

But when Moeser and his wife, Sharon, moved to Richmond in 1970, they were taken aback by the overt racism they encountered. Real estate agents steered them toward all-white neighborhoods, despite their stated desire to live in an integrated one. Richmond was annexing an overwhelmingly white area of Chesterfield County to preserve white political power. Racial tensions simmered over busing to promote long-delayed school desegregation.

As a professor of urban studies and planning, Dr. Moeser devoted much of his life toward assiduously documenting our region's inequities and pushing back against them.

It's hard to imagine this famously somnolent former capital of the Confederacy becoming an epicenter of the 2020 social justice protests without the data-driven research of this scholar and gentleman, who constantly prodded Richmond to confront its sins.

Dr. Moeser, widely considered as a moral conscience for the Richmond region, died Monday after a long illness. He was 79.

"Our city and region are a far more compassionate, equitable and just community because of John," said Laura Lafayette, CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors.

"John was a kind, gracious, humble human being. Despite his humility and self-effacing nature, he was bold and fierce when speaking truth to power. He was willing to introduce us to hard conversations around race, many years before this became the norm. I think he could engage in these uncomfortable and challenging conversations, because we all trusted John."

Dr. Moeser's outsider status gave him a clear-eyed perspective on what ailed Richmond. In his warm Texas drawl, he called out the coldhearted manner in which Richmond had failed its most vulnerable citizens.

"Despite his generally calm demeanor, he, with much outrage, denounced groups and individuals that gladly, and without hesitation, accepted racism and discrimination as natural and normal," said George Mason University professor Rutledge Dennis, Dr. Moeser's former Carillon community neighbor and co-author of their 1982 book "The Politics of Annexation: Oligarchic Power in a Southern City."

Dr. Moeser once estimated that he taught 6,000 students at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he helped found the Department of Urban Studies and Planning. One of them was Ellen F. Robertson, vice president of the Richmond City Council.

Robertson lauded his efforts, at VCU and later as a senior fellow at the Bonner Center for Civic Engagement at the University of Richmond, to ensure "that our neighborhoods and our public policies do not leave folks out."

"He always had such a spirit of inclusion that everyone welcomed his voice in the room," she said. "There’s not enough words to say about what Dr. Moeser has done in this city.”

His influence, in both words and the disciples of his academic discipline, will live on.

Tom Shields, an associate dean and associate professor at UR, knows Dr. Moeser as his former student and as a collaborator with him on area projects.

"John was a connector of people, particularly when it came to fighting injustices due to race, income, and identity," Shields said. "He would go about connecting the many people that he met in his lifetime — students, advocates, academics, policymakers — and he would encourage and prod them, with his keen intellect and moral guidance, to think deeply about the pernicious inequities in our region in housing, transportation, health, and education."

Julian Maxwell Hayter, a UR historian, was a graduate student at the University of Virginia, frustrated at the lack of books on modern Richmond history, when he happened upon "The Politics of Annexation."

"I sent [Moeser] an email and I showed up at his office, and he talked to me for hours," Hayter recalled Monday, still flabbergasted by Dr. Moeser's generosity. "And I think we can't forget that, especially now, when modern Richmond history has become sexy. It wasn't sexy 15 years ago."

When that book was written, few people seemed eager to revisit Richmond's racially motivated annexation of more than 47,000 Chesterfield residents, the subsequent lawsuit and seven-year pause on city elections, or the architecture behind Richmond's segregation and inequity.

"This city has only very recently come to terms with the historical legacy of Jim Crow and the extent in which it cast a shadow on contemporary Richmond. And he is the one that really broke open the legacy," Hayter said. "I think without John Moeser, we would all be trying to explain modern Richmond through slavery."

Hayter called Dr. Moeser's death "a loss of epic proportions." As someone who treasured his friendship and relied on his scholarship, I can echo that. I will never forget him walking me through a history lesson on the intentionality behind Richmond's segregation.

Dr. Moeser also wrote “The Separate City: Black Communities in the Urban South, 1940-1968” with Christopher Silver. He chaired the former Human Relations Commission. He served on numerous city boards, commissions, task groups, and organizations dedicated to racial reconciliation and serving the impoverished. In February 2017, he received the John Jasper Trailblazer Award from Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church, in recognition of service, dedication and commitment to the African-American community.

Thad Williamson, an associate professor at the Jepson School of Leadership Studies at UR, said Dr. Moeser told him that the powers that be ignored "The Politics of Annexation," now available free to download.

But, "eventually, some folks got into positions of power who were receptive to what he has been saying: 'The deck has been stacked against Black people and low-income Black people specifically, and it cries out for a specific response,'" Williamson said.

Dr. Moeser's research was critical to an anti-poverty report that initially languished during the administration of then-Mayor Dwight Jones. He said at the time that he would rather see the report's recommendations "killed quickly by powerful political forces" than "die slow death by bureaucratic entanglement."

Williamson and Dr. Moeser eventually met with the mayor's advisors, "and John said to them, 'You need to release this or we will release it.' I wouldn't have had the courage or the foresight to make that kind of statement," recalled Williamson, who would become the first director of the city's Office of Community Wealth Building.

Dr. Moeser was born in Colorado City, Texas, on Nov. 3, 1942, but was raised in Lubbock. He contemplated going into the ministry, but found his calling preaching the gospel of equitable public policy.

“I’m not the first to say it: He’s the moral conscience of our region,” Jonathan Zur, president and CEO of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities, said in 2017.

On Monday, Hayter called Dr. Moeser "the bridge between the Richmond we are now and the Richmond that was."

Dr. Moeser's spiritual home was Second Presbyterian Church in downtown Richmond, where a memorial service for him will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.

"He was so committed to a better Richmond," said his pastor, the Rev. Alex Evans. "And he lived his life trying to expose injustices and pushing for equality and fairness."

Emily Griffey, chief policy officer at Voices for Virginia's Children, knew Moeser as a fellow congregant at Second Presbyterian who asked about her kids, her family and how life was. "It's so clear he was a mentor to so many people, because that's just the way he approached things. So he could teach, inspire and pass a bit of his wisdom along."

On Monday, after learning of Dr. Moeser's death, Griffey tweeted: "I hope everyone on here involved in the continued fight to address inequities and reduce poverty in RVA can send love to his family and honor his memory by continuing to keep on this fight."