Williams: Let's get real: Richmond's ills won't be cured by a slogan

Days after Richmond launched a new branding campaign, the Virginia Department of Historical Resources unveiled a marker for an invisible cemetery believed to be the largest burial ground for free people of color and the enslaved in the nation.

The Shockoe Hill African Burial Ground had disappeared without a trace at the site of an abandoned service station.

The $450,000 "Richmond Real" rebranding, launched amid fanfare last Wednesday, was called a celebration of “all that is authentic and unique about the great city of Richmond," by Mayor Levar Stoney. But the real Richmond I know habitually demolishes, paves over or plows highways through its African American history and communities.

Richmond is in the midst of reinvention, reimagining and repair. It's messy work of the roll-up-your-sleeves variety -- not the stuff of a slick marketing campaign.

Perhaps that's why "Richmond Real" is causing consternation among some folks.

Of all of our city's myriad needs, a branding campaign wasn't one of them. Nearly a half-million dollars is the kind of money that could save people from being evicted -- a real problem in Richmond that, on the subject of brands, has brought us unflattering national publicity.

Any campaign that touts "real" smacks of inauthenticity. But mainly, this promotion of the unfinished product that is our city feels like an avoidance of the real work we need to be doing to make our two Richmonds into one just and equitable whole.

In any event, the launch of "Richmond Real: Real People. Real Places. Real Stories" inspired a bit of a tweetstorm, in part because of what it deemphasized: Real problems. Real poverty. Real politics.

"Richmond Virginia won't be 'REAL' until it has REAL affordable housing, REAL equity in education, and REAL leadership," tweeted Senior Pastor Ralph Steven Hodge of Second Baptist Church South Richmond.

"I have soooo many questions about taxpayer dollars being used (without adequate community engagement) for a rebrand that is unhelpful?" tweeted communications strategist Sheri Shannon. "Richmond Real was never gong to solve the fundamental problems in the city, including within City Hall."

Allan-Charles Chipman, a local activist who ran for City Council's 6th District seat last fall, took issue with the timing of the campaign launch, "two days after you start demolishing public housing without one on one replacement."

Chipman, in a phone interview, was speaking of the demolition of Creighton Court, which will likely leave some impoverished residents housing insecure as Richmond continues its evolution into a gentrifying, whiter, wealthier city.

Which begs the question: For whom was this campaign created?

“Is Richmond the new frontier that we’re inviting people to gentrify and colonize?" Chipman asks.

If this branding effort is meant to lure visitors or tout our Black culture bona fides, it seems redundant. We have Richmond Region Tourism and BLK RVA, a collaboration with the local tourism bureau and community leaders to promote and celebrate Richmond’s black culture. As far as the campaign's emphasis on storytelling goes, Richmond has museums, historians, artists, scholars and journalists for that.

The branding, Chipman maintains, "says nothing significantly unique about Richmond. Richmond, Calif., could say 'real people, real places, real stories.'"

For me, there's something about Richmond Real that seems premature and lacking in humility.

Richmond has always had a rich history, in all of its ugliness and redemption. But today, we are a city in transition, our work far from unfinished.

"There’s no better time to actually move forward on rebranding and writing a new chapter than after the last couple of years we’ve been through," Stoney said, citing the protests of 2020 and the removal of Confederate monuments. But we are far too early in the "what comes next" phase for a victory lap.

Richmond is at a crossroads, deciding what it wants to be -- and frankly, the outcome could go either way. What we do from this day forward -- not a branding campaign -- will determine our fate. The removal of the monuments was not an end in itself, but a promise to do better. Yes, Richmond, in some ways, is on the rise. But the flip side of our ascendancy is the legions of folks it is leaving behind.

There are many real things about Richmond: Its fortuitous setting on a zestful river; the talent and creativity of its denizens; its resilience; its abundance of history and culture; its cohesive and attractive neighborhoods.

There are many other real things about Richmond: Its dysfunction; its racism; its challenged schools; its inadequate school buildings; its children dying of gun violence; its whole neighborhoods lost to gentrification; a deficit of housing security and opportunity.

The people enduring these circumstances don't need branding; they need a break. They need affordable housing, better schools, safe neighborhoods, healthy food access and more hope than a slogan can provide.

And that's what's real.