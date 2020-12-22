Williams: Mayor Stoney made a political appointee the city’s acting CAO, proof there are still kinks to work out in the City Charter.

Confronted with the hospitalization of the city's interim chief administrative officer, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney bypassed Lenora Reid's deputies and selected his chief of staff to temporarily fill the position.
We're told the mayor's decision was based in part on the advice of those deputies. If so, that's a head-scratcher. "Deputy," by definition, is "a person whose immediate supervisor is a senior figure in an organization and who is empowered to act as a substitute for this superior."
Rather than go to his bench of professionals in a time of crisis, Stoney surveyed his roster of political appointees in selecting Lincoln Saunders, his chief of staff and longtime personal friend. City Council signed off on this move with near unanimity — blurring the lines separating the political and the professional and breaching the protective barrier shielding the city workforce from elected officials.
Before I go further, Reid's health is paramount in this situation. We wish her a speedy recovery. We've been given few specifics about her condition, though Stoney said he'll make her the permanent CAO when she's healthy enough to return.
In the meantime, this pandemic is a challenging time not only for our health and sanity, but the fiscal condition of municipalities.
You'd like an experienced hand in charge.
The city charter states that the mayor — subject to the advice and consent of the majority of the council — will select a CAO "who shall be chosen solely on the basis of his/her executive and administrative qualifications, with special reference to his/her actual experience in or knowledge of accepted practice with respect to the duties of his/her office."
I doubt that an interim or acting tag changes this. And serving as finance director of the Democratic Party of Virginia, Saunders' most relevant experience, is not the same as running the city of Richmond.
In 2009, a charter review commission recommended a provision that would require the mayor, with council consent, to designate a senior deputy CAO to fill in during a case of "absence, incapacity or resignation of the CAO."
It was among the commission's recommendations that has languished. We could have used it.
Yes, the CAO works at the pleasure of the mayor. But this move places the levers of city government more directly in the mayor's hands than we should be comfortable with.
Councilwoman Kim Gray was the lone vote against Saunders' Dec. 7 appointment.
Gray argued that Saunders is a “political appointee” in the mayor’s office rather than a professional administrator with prior experience running a department or preparing an annual municipal budget.
“I believe a deputy CAO is better suited to handle the responsibilities in the interim," she said.
Gray is in the last days of her term, having been unsuccessful in her attempt to unseat Stoney as mayor. You might dismiss her posture as reflexive opposition to a bitter political rival. But it would have been nice if someone else had joined her, because her concerns are valid.
In 2003, Richmond voted overwhelmingly to switch from a council-manager form of government to our strong mayor system. The term "strong mayor" was not meant to enhance the stature of City Council, which at times has struggled to find a sweet spot of consent, oversight and relevance in this arrangement.
At the Dec. 7 meeting, Councilman Chris Hilbert expressed some reservations about Saunders’ experience, but thinks he’s capable for the interim role.
“I don’t question his integrity,” he said.
But it is Saunders' experience, not his integrity, that's the issue, as well as the city's commitment to a true delineation of responsibilities.
Hilbert also is stepping down in January. Someone will need to step up in pushing back against the mayor. But the council's reluctance to do battle with Stoney was on display on Dec. 14, when it voted not to challenge a charter provision that obligates it to permit a mayor or mayor's designee in the council's closed session meetings.
Such meetings might involve private deliberations about council appointees or legal disputes between the council and mayor.
Stoney was not amenable to the change, according to Council President Cynthia Newbille. And why would he be? To do so would be like a fox surrendering his key to the hen house.
Councilwoman Reva Trammell questioned the wisdom of seeking the change, which she said could lead mayors to unilaterally seek amendments that would empower their administration.
“If I were the mayor, I would have a lot of friends at the General Assembly,” Trammell said. “I think he’s got more friends there than we do. I think it’s a bad move.”
City Council should work on getting more friends in the assembly, and adding more clarity and equity to the charter, before folks wonder why we have a council at all.
