Williams: Mayor Stoney made a political appointee the city’s acting CAO, proof there are still kinks to work out in the City Charter.

“I believe a deputy CAO is better suited to handle the responsibilities in the interim," she said.

Gray is in the last days of her term, having been unsuccessful in her attempt to unseat Stoney as mayor. You might dismiss her posture as reflexive opposition to a bitter political rival. But it would have been nice if someone else had joined her, because her concerns are valid.

In 2003, Richmond voted overwhelmingly to switch from a council-manager form of government to our strong mayor system. The term "strong mayor" was not meant to enhance the stature of City Council, which at times has struggled to find a sweet spot of consent, oversight and relevance in this arrangement.

At the Dec. 7 meeting, Councilman Chris Hilbert expressed some reservations about Saunders’ experience, but thinks he’s capable for the interim role.

“I don’t question his integrity,” he said.

But it is Saunders' experience, not his integrity, that's the issue, as well as the city's commitment to a true delineation of responsibilities.