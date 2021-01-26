Williams: Our nation experienced an insurrection. Our monuments to treason must go.

As quickly as that fence went up, it’s clear that the state could have waited until it had the court’s OK to remove the statue.

In the meantime, the plaintiffs’ doubling down in court to keep Lee on his perch is ill-considered in a nation at war with itself. But it represents an unfortunate consistency.

Historically, this nation has fashioned virtue out of treason, heroism out of Black subjugation, patriotism out of sedition. We swapped out historical integrity in favor of revisionism and romanticism.

America sold out its Black citizens by purchasing a phony reconciliation with the counterfeit currency of appeasement. We indulged grievance.

The damage is here for all to see.

In the Civil War, brother might have fought brother, but the battle lines were clearly drawn, Today, our military is having to purge itself of white supremacists within its ranks — a terrifying reality to consider as we contemplate national security.

Meanwhile, veterans sworn to uphold the U.S. Constitution played a disturbingly high-profile role in a Capitol mob whose ranks included white supremacists and far-right extremists. This insurrection demonstrates that you can’t swear an oath of loyalty to both the Constitution and white supremacy.