Williams: Petersburg needs to drop the secrecy surrounding its casino effort

Even as casinos have gone mainstream, they retain a reputation unsavory enough for voters to reject one in Richmond.

You’d think that Petersburg officials, in pursuit of what Richmond voters narrowly rebuffed, would operate as aboveboard as possible. That city’s residents, at least informally, seem generally supportive of the project. State Sen. Joe Morrissey has prioritized the casino effort. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has taken an interest in uplifting the struggling city.

But even by the relatively low standard of development transparency, Petersburg is holding its cards too close to the vest on this casino.

“Unfortunately, the information requested cannot be provided because there are no public records responsive to your request of any solicitations, public or private, made by the City of Petersburg for potential partners in the development of a casino resort, and any agreement between the City of Petersburg and The Cordish Companies for development of a casino destination economic development project,” Shaunta’ Beasley, the city’s FOIA officer, told Martz via email.

“There are also no public records of any evaluation of potential casino resort projects proposed to the City of Petersburg in this calendar year,” Beasley wrote.

Huh?

Petersburg hired a Richmond-based consultant, The Speller Group, at an unspecified price. Among its duties is to advise on the selection of a “preferred casino operator.” Martz reported that CEO Lisa Speller did not return his repeated phone calls.

The process that led to the selection of media conglomerate Urban One as the casino developer in Richmond, however flawed, looks like a model of transparency compared to this.

As I’ve previously stated, I’m ambivalent about casinos. I’ve patronized them, but I’m also aware that casinos are an extractive business model that exploits the impoverished. Still, if low-income folks want to flush coins into a slot machine, that’s their business.

I’ve also been sympathetic to Petersburg’s position in its casino competition with Richmond, if only because RVA casino proponents whiffed during their turn at bat, despite a multimillion dollar campaign.

None of this excuses the secrecy surrounding the Petersburg effort.

Political scientist Rich Meagher of Randolph-Macon College, author of the book “Local Politics Matters,” is not surprised by any of this. He called it business as usual.

Casinos may be less transparent than a lot of other industries, but not much more so, he said. “It’s almost like it highlights the shadiness of all of this business.”

“All these big developments are the same. And they’re all done through these kind of back-channel connections and everyone knows each other. And developers are some of the powerful people in any location or state, even though these are mostly out-of-state folks,” he said.

Maybe, because of casinos’ past association with the mob (think Bugsy Siegel in Las Vegas) and lingering distaste for the industry, casino developers should strive to be as transparent as possible. That does not appear to be the case in Petersburg.

“To be fair ... it’s not like Petersburg has a long history of giant developments or that the leadership there has a way of bucking the system,” Meagher said, adding: “That’s not something that anybody should expect from one of the poorest cities in the state.”

Richmond, unlike Petersburg, always seems to have cranes in its skyline. Petersburg lacks both RVA’s development options and the sort of progressive citizen infrastructure to rally against a casino. “I think just in general, people there are so hungry for economic development that they’re less worried about the downsides,” Meagher said.

It doesn’t hurt that Youngkin has taken an interest in Petersburg. Meagher predicts that Morrissey and Cordish will ultimately get what they want from the General Assembly.

“It’s the nature of the way that this game of development and economic development plays out,” Meagher said. “And as usual, the citizens and the folks who stand to either benefit or be hurt from it are the ones who really don’t get much of a say and kind of have to wait and see what happens.”

You’d like to see an informed citizenry driving this conversation in Petersburg before they’re asked to support a casino at the polls. At least so far, this is not what democracy looks like.

Petersburg and Cordish seem intent on keeping this matter off the books. If this is how the house handles its business, gamblers beware.