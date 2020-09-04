Williams: Police response needs more empathy.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A naked unarmed man in a mental health crisis. A police response that ends in death, not help.

Daniel Prude died in Rochester, N.Y., under circumstances that are a horrific mashup of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and that of Marcus-David Peters, who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer in May 2018.

Creating a legislative response to his death grounded in compassion has been a rallying cause of our local Black Lives Matter movement.

Prude’s family called police on March 23 during his mental health episode; officers responded by handcuffing Prude, covering his head in a spittle-blocking hood, placing a knee on his back and holding him on the ground as he suffocated. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide; seven Rochester police officers were suspended when the video of the incident went viral this past week.

As was the case with Floyd, who was kept prone for nearly nine minutes with a knee on his neck, the officers restraining Prude seemed disconnected from the condition of the human being beneath them as he lay dying.

Princess Blanding, Peters’ sister, called the news of Prude’s homicide “a trigger” that “brings me right back to Marcus.