Williams: Police response needs more empathy.

A naked unarmed man in a mental health crisis. A police response that ends in death, not help.
Daniel Prude died in Rochester, N.Y., under circumstances that are a horrific mashup of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and that of Marcus-David Peters, who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer in May 2018.
Creating a legislative response to his death grounded in compassion has been a rallying cause of our local Black Lives Matter movement.
Prude’s family called police on March 23 during his mental health episode; officers responded by handcuffing Prude, covering his head in a spittle-blocking hood, placing a knee on his back and holding him on the ground as he suffocated. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide; seven Rochester police officers were suspended when the video of the incident went viral this past week.
As was the case with Floyd, who was kept prone for nearly nine minutes with a knee on his neck, the officers restraining Prude seemed disconnected from the condition of the human being beneath them as he lay dying.
Princess Blanding, Peters’ sister, called the news of Prude’s homicide “a trigger” that “brings me right back to Marcus.
“To just see his naked body sitting in the street, I couldn’t even look,” she said Thursday. “It took a good while for me to even read, and I dare not look at the video. I still haven’t watched the video of George Floyd, to be quite honest with you. Reading is more than enough.”
Blanding and other activists have been advocating for a “Marcus Alert” that would compel localities to respond to 911 calls involving someone facing a mental health crisis with emergency teams led by mental health professionals, with police officers serving as backup. She said the change she’s fighting for “is so needed not just in Virginia, but nationwide.”
But during this summer’s special General Assembly session, the Virginia Senate rejected such a bill by state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, in favor of one introduced by state Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William.
Meanwhile, a bill by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, is making its way through the House of Delegates, whose Appropriations Committee voted Friday to back a phased implementation of the “Marcus Alert” legislation.
We don’t have the luxury of gradually phasing in more humane policing.
There always has been a tolerance in our nation for authoritarian behavior, including the use of deadly force by police on unarmed civilians. Our racial and political polarization and the proliferation of cellphones has made it too obvious to ignore.
Some readers will note that autopsies found drugs in the system of both Peters (Ritalin and THC, the primary psychoactive component of marijuana) and Prude (a low level of PCP). But drug use in America is not a capital offense.
We’ve got to do better, because our nation’s mental health is getting worse.
We’re dealing with a pandemic that has resulted in lost jobs and dealt a disproportionate blow to Black and brown Americans already underserved by our health care system. The capacity of our mental health system was inadequate before the pandemic.
The old standby — locking up the mentally ill — is no longer tenable and always was poor public policy. Deinstitutionalization might have trimmed budgets, but at the expense of unmet mental health needs.
With a COVID-19 outbreak at our city jail, that response takes on especially inhumane implications.
A Tuesday protest outside the Richmond City Justice Center was broken up in unacceptable fashion, with one officer shoving a cyclist to the pavement.
Head injuries are the leading cause of cyclist death. In pursuit of a man who’d be charged with misdemeanor obstruction of traffic, the officer risked cracking the skull of the cyclist, or even killing him.
This level of violence, out of proportion with the alleged offense, is what has people protesting in the first place.
Blanding doesn’t understand why she has to settle for half-measures with Democrats in power in the General Assembly. Now is no time for under-reach on social justice.
Even as policing is on trial, the evidence mounts that the status quo piles up too many pointless deaths. Law enforcement officers are far more versed in the use of force than the de-escalation of conflict or erratic behavior.
Our nation is experiencing crises of public health, mental health and racial inequality, and a crisis of confidence in law enforcement.
This collision of crises requires an emergency response grounded not in force, but in empathy.
