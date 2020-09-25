Williams: Richmond is still defined by a racist annexation 50 years ago. We need to learn from this history.

Moeser is a professor emeritus of urban studies and planning at VCU and a former senior fellow at the Bonner Center for Civic Engagement at UR. Dennis, a professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at George Mason University, was the first coordinator of African American Studies at VCU.

I interviewed both men via Zoom on Wednesday.

“There were two parts to the annexation story. There was the oligarchy ... who comprised much of the politics of Richmond but also much of the economics of Richmond,” Dennis said. “The other part of the story is the emergence of the Crusade for Voters and the very active role that the Crusade played in challenging the white Oligarchy.”

Activist Curtis Holt, a tenant association leader in Creighton Court, filed a lawsuit challenging the annexation. City elections were suspended for seven years and the case landed in the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that the annexation was racially motivated. The remedy created nine voting districts to replace at-large City Council voting.

The ruling, in 1977, resulted in City Council’s first Black majority, Richmond’s first Black mayor (Henry L. Marsh III) and palpable exhilaration in the Black community. But this outcome “may be seen as a temporary victory for some,” Dennis said.