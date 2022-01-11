Williams: Richmond lost its bet on a casino. It shouldn't be allowed to double down.

Or as organizer Allan-Charles Chipman put it: “It is a frequent tactic of casinos once they lose in democratic processes to try and break the will of the people with consecutive referendums. They believe the house always wins the vote too.”

What argument can be advanced on behalf of a Richmond casino that we haven’t already heard?

If substantial political support and more than $2 million in spending weren’t enough to gain casino approval, either the backers’ campaign or their product was flawed. Or both.

My ambivalence about casinos is documented.

I’m neither an ardent fan nor foe of casinos, but my eyes are clear enough to see them as no panacea for what ails South Richmond or, for that matter, Petersburg. Still, my qualms about separating low-income patrons from their money are equaled by my uneasiness at robbing poor grown folks of their agency.

But there’s something unseemly about Trammell and Urban One lining up so soon for another turn at bat after striking out. Richmond voters had their say a mere two months ago; Petersburg voters deserve theirs, yea or nay.