Williams: Richmond's casino proposals have pitted neighborhood against neighborhood. We need an equitable outcome, or no casino at all

It took days for “build it over there” to emerge as a mantra as the proposals for a resort casino in Richmond narrowed down to three: a Philip Morris USA-owned site at Commerce Road and Walmsley Boulevard; a site on the Movieland at Boulevard Square property; and a Stratford Hills-area location at Powhite and Chippenham parkways.
The rollout to a casino referendum has some folks in white, relatively affluent communities seeking to roll the dice for Black and Latino communities and stick them with the losses.
The hysteria has been palpable and unconstrained by distance.
Residents of North Side’s Ginter Park neighborhood, a couple of miles from Movieland, have rallied against a casino there. Residents of South Richmond’s Westover Hills neighborhood, nearly three miles from Bally’s proposed Stratford Hills location, are similarly galvanized.
Some opponents of a Stratford Hills casino have cited the possible existence of wetlands, or gravesites from the former Black community of Granite, which was displaced decades ago by the construction of the Chippenham Parkway and commercial development along the Forest Hill Avenue corridor. Talk about irony. Concern for the Black dead must not come at the expense of Black living people.
An anonymous flyer opposing the Movieland site didn’t leave much to the imagination: “More traffic. Higher crime. Lower quality of life for us. Tell them to build it over there.”
“Over there” clearly is the relatively low-income 8th District, where the Black and brown people live — not the 2nd District (Movieland) or the 4th District (Stratford Hills).
Mayor Levar Stoney felt compelled to call out the “derogatory, disrespectful, and even blatantly racist rhetoric used by some, not all, in our affluent communities to distance themselves from fellow Richmonders who, because of their skin color, socioeconomic status, they consider less important, less consequential and less worthy of respect.”
He called the brickbats “next-level Nimby-ism. This is pure ugliness, and frankly, it’s unacceptable.”
This can’t be how Stoney wanted to begin his second term, particularly after the debacle that was the Navy Hill proposal to replace the Richmond Coliseum. But Virginia lawmakers last year legalized casino gambling by allowing voters in five cities, including Richmond, to decide whether to permit it in their respective localities. Richmond issued a request for development proposals and received six that it narrowed down to the current three.
“While this is a better deal than the arena, we have similar reason to be skeptical of the big promises of income and tax revenue. Plus casinos are still to some extent a predatory business,” said Richard Meagher, an associate professor of political science at Randolph-Macon College. “And watching the whole process is like watching a car wreck in slow motion.”
A consultant’s report by the New Orleans-based Convergence Strategy Group recommended that the casino be built downtown. The site of a demolished Coliseum, right off I-95, would have done nicely.
Urban One would be the majority investor in a Commerce Road development it says would be the only majority Black-owned casino in the country. Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, opposed the Bally’s project while calling Urban One’s proposal an opportunity for “economic justice.”
That project will represent justice only to the extent it benefits residents in the surrounding community. This decision must be made by them, not for them. And whatever amenities they gain, such as green space and trails, must be weighed against the potential of the $517 million project to ultimately displace them as property values rise.
The Stratford Hills site demands a lot of a business that hopes to lure tourists, who would have to veer off the road most traveled — Interstate 95 — and wind their way into South Richmond. That’s often a bridge too far even for residents north of the James.
For my money, the $600 million casino resort proposed on the Movieland property by The Cordish Companies, a Maryland developer, makes the most sense. It’s a central location in a distinctive neighborhood that places tourists within walking distance of museums, baseball and Scott’s Addition’s craft breweries and dining.
“If we could find a remotely equitable place to put it ... we could go do other things and hope it doesn’t do too much damage while it brings in money,” Meagher said of the casino. “It’s not a great argument, but it’s not a terrible argument.”
“Build it over there” is a terrible argument, the kind that plowed interstate highways through Black and low-income neighborhoods back in the day. Our reckoning on race calls for repair and atonement, not repeating the sins of the past. Any casino, regardless of who owns it, must pay its employees a living wage.
We don’t need a casino if equity isn’t in the cards.
