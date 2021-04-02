Williams: Richmond's casino proposals have pitted neighborhood against neighborhood. We need an equitable outcome, or no casino at all

“Over there” clearly is the relatively low-income 8th District, where the Black and brown people live — not the 2nd District (Movieland) or the 4th District (Stratford Hills).

Mayor Levar Stoney felt compelled to call out the “derogatory, disrespectful, and even blatantly racist rhetoric used by some, not all, in our affluent communities to distance themselves from fellow Richmonders who, because of their skin color, socioeconomic status, they consider less important, less consequential and less worthy of respect.”

He called the brickbats “next-level Nimby-ism. This is pure ugliness, and frankly, it’s unacceptable.”

This can’t be how Stoney wanted to begin his second term, particularly after the debacle that was the Navy Hill proposal to replace the Richmond Coliseum. But Virginia lawmakers last year legalized casino gambling by allowing voters in five cities, including Richmond, to decide whether to permit it in their respective localities. Richmond issued a request for development proposals and received six that it narrowed down to the current three.