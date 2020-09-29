Williams: Stratford Hills used to be called Granite – a vibrant Black community that should not be forgotten.

Jackson Ward and the rural Chesterfield County hamlet of Granite would appear to have little in common beyond being historically Black communities.
Jackson Ward is a national historic landmark in the heart of Richmond — a former center of African American finance, commerce and entertainment then known as the Harlem of the South. The gentrifying neighborhood retains vibrancy.
Granite — also the name of a stretch of road that would become Forest Hill Avenue — was populated by the descendants of enslaved people who worked in nearby quarries above the James River. Extending roughly from Hathaway Road to just past Huguenot High School, Granite is as obscure as Jackson Ward is notable.
But progress — in the form of highways — cut like a knife through both communities, decimating Jackson Ward and leaving Granite with little tangible evidence of its existence, save the railroad crossing at Powhite Parkway and Forest Hill Avenue that still bears the Granite name on maps.
Olufemi Shepsu, born and raised in Granite, does not want the community to be forgotten. He reached out to me following my column on Richmond’s annexation of a portion of Chesterfield that would include what was left of Granite after the Chippenham Parkway construction was completed in 1967.
“We talk about how [Interstate] 95 was intentionally run through Jackson Ward, Navy Hill all those areas. Well, our family has the same sentiment about Chippenham,” said Shepsu, 53, who now lives in New Kent. The parkway construction destabilized Granite; suburban encroachment and the community’s annexation by the city of Richmond dealt additional blows. Land that had been owned by Black families was gobbled up by developers as the area eventually became the commercial corridor it is today.
“Our presence was completely displaced,” Shepsu said. Eventually, so was the community’s name.
“We call it Granite. I refuse to say Stratford Hills. Because we were there first. But you would never know it.”
His family’s homestead, situated on acreage behind a Virginia ABC store near Forest Hill Avenue and Cherokee Road, is one of the few vestiges that remain of what he described as a vibrant, self-sustaining rural community. Gravel Hill Baptist Church, an anchor of the community, sits off Forest Hill Avenue on the winding, no-outlet Gravel Hill Road.
“The story of Black people that are indigenous to Chesterfield is an untold chapter that needs to be shared,” Shepsu said.
One chapter, written this past year in a Shockoe Examiner blog post by architectural historians Ray Bonis and Selden Richardson, provides a history of the Granite community and describes a cemetery of marked and unmarked graves of its residents on Old Westham Road.
Even as a native Richmonder, I’d never heard of Granite. The face of displacement, for me, has been the gutting of Jackson Ward and the leveling of Navy Hill and Fulton, with the latter two communities leaving scant evidence of their prior lives.
In Navy Hill, that evidence was a community memorial marker, thoughtlessly cast atop a manhole cover in the Virginia Bio+Tech Park before finding a permanent home on Jackson Street. In Fulton, it was the former residents who refused to let the memory of their community die, refusing to rest until their vision of a memorial park inched toward reality.
In Richmond, our reckoning on race largely has been centered on the removal of Confederate monuments, calls to reimagine or reinvent our criminal justice system, and concerns for the evicted and the incarcerated — all proper. But this moment of historical accounting also must find a place for the people and communities so callously displaced, in the name of urban renewal, suburban growth, motorist convenience and other emblems of “progress.”
College Park, Md., offers a model for how we at least might begin the reconciliation process in Richmond.
In June, its city council apologized to the historically Black community of Lakeland and its diaspora for the systemic racism and urban programs that sent the once-thriving neighborhood into a tailspin, according to The Diamondback, the independent student newspaper at the University of Maryland-College Park.
The resolution was called a “starting point” toward creating a diverse community whose policy and programs ensure equal opportunity for all. There’s a powerful need for all of that in Richmond.
The Navy Hill Development Project glossed over the neighborhood’s ugly history of displacement as it moved toward its ultimately unsuccessful denouement. In Fulton, the memorial park now underway is long overdue, coming nearly a half-century after the neighborhood indiscriminately was demolished in a misbegotten urban renewal effort.
Black lives will matter to the extent our communities and history are treated with regard. There will be no true reckoning without recognition.
