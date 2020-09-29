Williams: Stratford Hills used to be called Granite – a vibrant Black community that should not be forgotten.

Jackson Ward and the rural Chesterfield County hamlet of Granite would appear to have little in common beyond being historically Black communities.

Jackson Ward is a national historic landmark in the heart of Richmond — a former center of African American finance, commerce and entertainment then known as the Harlem of the South. The gentrifying neighborhood retains vibrancy.

Granite — also the name of a stretch of road that would become Forest Hill Avenue — was populated by the descendants of enslaved people who worked in nearby quarries above the James River. Extending roughly from Hathaway Road to just past Huguenot High School, Granite is as obscure as Jackson Ward is notable.

But progress — in the form of highways — cut like a knife through both communities, decimating Jackson Ward and leaving Granite with little tangible evidence of its existence, save the railroad crossing at Powhite Parkway and Forest Hill Avenue that still bears the Granite name on maps.

Olufemi Shepsu, born and raised in Granite, does not want the community to be forgotten. He reached out to me following my column on Richmond’s annexation of a portion of Chesterfield that would include what was left of Granite after the Chippenham Parkway construction was completed in 1967.