Williams: The Lee statue property should belong to the city.

The lawsuit by a group of Richmond residents who live near the monument argues that removing it would be a violation of the state constitution, restrictive covenants in deeds that transferred the property from private ownership and an 1889 act of the General Assembly.

That resolution, passed the year before the Lee statue was erected, states that the governor "is hereby authorized and requested, in the name and in behalf of the commonwealth, to accept, at the hands of the Lee monument association, the gift of the monument or equestrian statue of General Robert E. Lee, including the pedestal and circle of ground upon which said statue is to be erected, and to execute any appropriate conveyance of the same, in token of such acceptance, and of the guarantee of the state that it will hold said statue and pedestal and ground perpetually sacred to the monumental purpose to which they have been devoted."