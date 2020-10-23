Williams: The Lee statue property should belong to the city.

We cannot liberate Richmond from its veneration of the Lost Cause until we emancipate the ground where the Robert E. Lee statue stands.
We're in the midst of an ongoing lawsuit to prevent the statue's removal. In City Hall, a measure is under consideration — supported by civic associations in response to ongoing demonstrations — that would restrict public traffic on medians near the Lee statue.
But the elephant on the pedestal remains the monument's ongoing status as state property, exactly as intended by Lost Cause proponents more than 130 years ago.
Fortunately, the conversation about the Lee monument is expanding beyond whether it stays or goes to the question of why this circle in the heart of the city remains under state ownership.
“We have had preliminary conversations with the governor’s office on this matter and believe they are committed to working with the city on the future of the circle," Jim Nolan, spokesman for Mayor Levar Stoney, said Friday. "We’re looking forward to continuing the conversation to help move our city forward.”
Grant Neely, a spokesman for the governor, echoed that.
“When the time is right to have this conversation, you will see a serious, genuine sense of cooperation between the commonwealth and the city trying to forge a unified vision for the future of Monument Avenue … based on extensive community input that reflects the views of the residents, the neighborhood and all the folks who have been part of Monument Avenue for these past many months," Neely said Thursday.
The lawsuit by a group of Richmond residents who live near the monument argues that removing it would be a violation of the state constitution, restrictive covenants in deeds that transferred the property from private ownership and an 1889 act of the General Assembly.
A budget amendment in the assembly's recent special session would repeal that 1889 act.
That resolution, passed the year before the Lee statue was erected, states that the governor "is hereby authorized and requested, in the name and in behalf of the commonwealth, to accept, at the hands of the Lee monument association, the gift of the monument or equestrian statue of General Robert E. Lee, including the pedestal and circle of ground upon which said statue is to be erected, and to execute any appropriate conveyance of the same, in token of such acceptance, and of the guarantee of the state that it will hold said statue and pedestal and ground perpetually sacred to the monumental purpose to which they have been devoted."
The emphasis is mine. Yes, the transformation of this space to Marcus-David Peters Circle has been dramatic. And yes, The New York Times Style Magazine ranked the statue, with its anti-racism graffiti and projections of human rights titans and martyrs, as the most influential protest art since World War II. But the Lost Cause will live on there in spirit as long as this ground is deemed sacred to a purpose we know to be reprehensible.
The Monument median parks ordinance — a rare point of agreement between Stoney and his mayoral opponent, Councilwoman Kim Gray — dramatizes how little control the city actually has over the heart of Monument Avenue.
I understand the disruption and disorientation some Monument Avenue residents might feel at the transformation of their street. But the future of this affluent avenue must not perpetuate its historical exclusivity.
Achieving a balance among public access, neighborhood peace, property values and social justice will require an inclusive and expansive public participation process involving urban planners, academicians, the arts community, residents and the people who have gravitated toward Monument Avenue in the spirit of protest.
It's hard to imagine a comprehensive plan unfolding without the city's uninhibited control of the Lee monument circle.
"I would support a conveyance of the Lee monument from the state if that makes it easier to determine the disposition," said Gray, whose council district includes the Monument Avenue Historic District. "I would have to know more about the process."
The eventual conveyance of this property to the city will take time, and in all likelihood, legislation. And yes, there's the pending litigation. But we need to address this while the window is open. Political tides rise and fall.
“The mayor believes this space and those surrounding it should be unifying and fully public spaces that are welcoming and accessible to all Richmonders," Nolan said. "He believes that when Lee comes down, whatever takes its place should unite, not divide, and celebrate our shared values of inclusivity, equity and community."
We can't create a unified vision of an inclusive Monument Avenue as long as it is under joint ownership.
