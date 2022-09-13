Williams: The new CEO of the RRHA has reported to work early. He'll need the head start.

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Steven Nesmith isn’t on the clock yet as CEO of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority. But Monday night, he became acquainted with the violence far too familiar in our public housing communities.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., Richmond police officers were called to the 900 block of North First Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for a report of shots fired. Police say they found a girl lying on the sidewalk, unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Tonight, we lost a 15-year-old who was simply walking to the store with friends,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement. “This has to stop. Too many families are losing loved ones to senseless violence.”

A saddened Nesmith was informed of the slaying by interim CEO Sheila Hill-Christian. During an interview Tuesday, he said he was unsure if the girl was an RRHA tenant.

“Nevertheless, it doesn’t matter. What matters is that we’ve got to find a way to reduce violence, not just in the city as a whole, but my responsibility first and foremost is in the public housing,” he said.

“If you can’t find a substantive way around protecting the lives of the residents, that’s your first and foremost job,” he said. “After what happened last night, I called Sheila and I said, ‘Sheila I need a meeting,’’ to be backgrounded on the issue.

He added: “Come hell or high water, I’m going to find a way to bring policing, community policing, back to public housing here to have security for the residents. To have security for the employees, also, that are working.”

And this is part of what separates Nesmith’s job from that of other real estate developers. To be successful, he must not only replace the aging bricks and mortar of RRHA’s housing stock. He must foster a sense of security among tenants beset by gun violence and chronic economic and housing insecurity.

Did we mention that Nesmith enters what has been a revolving-door position at RRHA? His predecessor, Damon Duncan, was the fifth CEO in the past decade when he was hired in 2019.

He lasted little over a year.

Richmond needs a strong housing authority to help create safe and affordable housing. We desperately need Nesmith to succeed where so many others have recently faltered.

Nesmith, previously the CEO of Capital Mortgage and Financial Services in Northern Virginia, has a background as legal counsel of financial firms, international law offices and several housing authorities.

He doesn’t officially start work until October, but he has been shadowing Christian and making his introductions. He’s meeting next week with residents to lay out his vision.

He’s preaching the gospel of stability and private investment, and envisions RRHA as a thought leader on the crucial topic of affordable housing. He readily concedes that the authority ceded leadership ground on that issue, with others filling the void.

So far, he seems to have avoided the sorts of land mines that landed Duncan on the defensive almost from day one of what would be an abortive tenure. His brief tenure was marked by turmoil. He resigned in May 2020 after it was discovered that he was already at work for his new employer, the Montgomery Housing Authority in Montgomery, Ala.

Nesmith grew up in the Abbottsford Homes public housing community in Philadelphia. He sees no discernable difference between it and one of RRHA’s Big Six public housing communities.

Growing up in the 1970s in public housing, he said he was saved by his basketball skills — he’d later play professionally in Europe — which kept gang members from drafting him into their ranks.

He’d like to establish a small committee to address the gang situation here. “If we can’t convince the gang members, we’ve got to capture the young kids and give them alternatives,” he said. He sees viable recreation — such as a functioning Calhoun Center swimming pool — as pivotal.

He said he has had past opportunities to head other housing authorities, but the timing wasn’t right. Now that his children are off in college, “I do feel an obligation to give back.”

He says he won’t rely on tenant council meetings to get to know residents. He plans to shed his suit and tie, leave the office and walk around, being “present in the community.”

He realizes residents have reason to be jaded; their past investments in leadership have left them, as Nesmith describes it, “heartbroken.”

RRHA staff members who grew up in public housing gave Nesmith a message that could well reflect Richmond’s sentiment as well.

“It’s heartwarming to us that you’re one of us. Don’t disappoint us.”