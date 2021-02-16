Williams: The Richmond region will have no racial justice without housing justice

But she notes that many local jurisdictions are overhauling their zoning codes, which she sees as an opportunity to rezone more land for multi-family development and create flexibility to allow duplexes and quads in what would otherwise be traditional single family housing neighborhoods.

In the meantime, “we need to think more broadly about ‘home ownership,’ she said, adding: “An ownership interest and the ability to gain equity and build wealth should not always be tied to single family detached homes.”

Lafayette frames this issue as one of “basic fairness, basic human decency. If folks cannot find affordable rental housing, it’s hard to see how they become home owners.”

Our issues — as the pandemic and the accompanying eviction crisis have demonstrated — go beyond ownership.

Lafayette said we need affordable rental options and an assortment of ownership options to build equity and wealth, including condos, co-ops, townhomes and the land trust. And once folks become homeowners, they need to be informed on how to pass their wealth on to their heirs.