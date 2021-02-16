Williams: There will be no racial justice without housing justice.

"To be blunt, I think we need to have a long, hard, honest conversation about NIMBYism and the ability of neighbors to stop affordable housing developments in their tracks," says Laura Lafayette, CEO of the Richmond Association of REALTORS.

"I respect and understand the desire of folks who have purchased single family homes to see the value of their homes increase; makes total sense, because for most people, it’s the most significant investment they will ever make. But if wealth building through home ownership is a priority for them, why would they not think it’s a priority for others and why would anyone want to deny another person of that opportunity?"

One expression of the YIMBY movement is a move away from single-family zoning, which has contributed to housing segregation, wealth disparity, suburban sprawl and a dearth of affordable housing.

Minneapolis has abolished single-family zoning. Portland and Sacramento, among other cities, are moving in that direction.

Whither Richmond?

Lafayette described it as "one tool in the toolbox" but adds, "I’m not sure the all or nothing approach is realistic here."