Williams: Voter suppression is on the rise. The Richmond Crusade for Voters is needed more than ever.

But mainly he’s stressing a return to the organization’s roots of voter registration, education and getting out the vote. “And you can’t do that just during election cycles. You’ve got to do that all year.”

Reid, in an interview Thursday, said he’s impressed with both Davis and his wife, Crusade member Carol Davis.

If the Crusade returns to flexing its muscle, it will be in a nick of time.

“Now is just as bad as it was then,” Reid said. “In fact, it might be worse than it was when we came along, if that’s possible.”

The emergence of Jim Crow 2.0 can be traced to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2013 Shelby County vs. Holder decision. That ruling gutted the Voting Rights Act — created in response to poll taxes, literacy tests and physical violence against would-be Black voters — by eliminating the requirement that jurisdictions with a history of discrimination “pre-clear” changes to their voting rules.

Chief Justice John Roberts opined in that ruling that the country had changed enough that the preclearance provision was no longer needed. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg argued in her dissent that the majority’s decision was as logical as “throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”