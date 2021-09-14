Williams: We've taken down Richmond’s monuments. Now let's take policing off a pedestal in our city.

Well said. But the dig is already getting tricky. Sometimes we can scoop up a mound of earth only to have more dirt fill the hole.

During our 2020 summer of racial reckoning, Richmond school Superintendent Jason Kamras announced that he would recommend removing police officers from the schools. Barely a month later, a majority of RPS students and teachers surveyed by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services said those officers had a positive effect on their environment.

In August, Kamras backed off his police removal plan. “I think school is not a place where police belong,” he said. “I also recognize that, frankly, the [School Board] votes just aren’t there to take that action and a significant part of the community has also shared ... they find some safety in having those individuals there.”

Monday, a motion to end RPS’s memorandum of understanding with Richmond police failed on a 6-3 vote of the Richmond School Board, with only members Kenya Gibson, Liz Doerr and Stephanie Rizzi supporting it.

That board members representing districts with large populations of Black students opposed the measure shows how conflicted we are about policing. One could conclude that those parents’ fears for their children’s safety outweigh those of their kids being sucked into the school-to-prison pipeline.