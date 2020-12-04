Williams: What was the Navy Hill project has moved north to Henrico. But the same questions remain.

And then there are more nuts-and-bolts questions about the viability of an arena of this size.

Lugbill likes the idea of a regional arena to host large sporting events, concerts and shows. But he doubts that our region could land an NBA or NHL franchise because of our proximity to the Washington market. Given the justified attachment of VCU and University of Richmond basketball to their enviable home courts, the question remains: Who'll fill the seats?

Building the greenest arena in North America won't mean much if the venue languishes.

It's also a roll of the dice whether the hotels, housing, restaurants and office space will generate enough revenue to subsidize the arena, said Rich Meagher, an associate professor of political science at Randolph-Macon College, who also argues that the project could suck energy from developments elsewhere in Henrico, cannibalizing tax revenues.

There are only so many residents and spending dollars to go around. The fall of Virginia Center Commons and Regency Square Mall can be traced to the rise of Short Pump Town Center. How might GreenCity affect, say, Libbie Mill?

Finally, we need to be asking what development should look like in a post-pandemic America.