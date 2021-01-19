Williams: Where do we go from here: chaos or democracy? Celebrate MLK through action.

“We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history there is such a thing as being too late,” King wrote in his 1967 book, “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?”

“We still have a choice today: nonviolent coexistence or violent coannihilation,” King wrote. “This may well be mankind’s last chance to choose between chaos and community.”

Today, “I am frightened we will become the kind of nation where it will be very dangerous to speak out politically, it will be dangerous to run for office,” Simpson said — and indeed, at least one GOP congressman who voted for Trump’s impeachment said he will buy body armor.

“Hopefully someone that this fairly large percentage of Americans trusts will somehow help them come to an understanding of the (democratic) process,” she said. “And also, as a society, we need to somehow become more invested in the truth.”

As I recently watched the end of the film “One Night in Miami...,” a quote flashed on the screen that was attributed to Malcolm X, two days before his murder, but easily could have been spoken by King: “It is a time for martyrs now, and if I am to be one, it will be for the cause of brotherhood. That’s the only thing that can save this country.”