Williams: Where do we go from here: chaos or democracy? Celebrate MLK through action.

“There can be no gainsaying of the fact that racism is still alive all over America. Racial injustice is still the Negro’s burden and America’s shame. And we must face the hard fact that many Americans would like to have a nation which is a democracy for white Americans but simultaneously a dictatorship over Black Americans.”
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke those words in a 1967 speech in Atlanta. Four years after the “I Have a Dream” speech that elected officials selectively quote, King was calling America out in words both pungent and prescient and foreshadowing our ongoing turbulence more than a half-century later.
What would King say about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob whose ranks included white supremacists in thrall to wannabe autocrat Donald Trump?
We would see “the real King,” not the sanitized, commodified version so often trotted out during his holiday celebration, said Andrea Simpson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Richmond.
“He would be very angry. He would be calling out the lies. He would be calling out the people who enabled Trump,” she said Tuesday.
Many of us have felt low-grade terror since the Capitol storming, which resulted in five deaths. The nation’s capital is largely in lockdown mode ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as president. In Richmond, the rite of Lobby Day, the gun rights rally, expressed itself mainly as a Trump Train-style motorcade, although some heavily armed Second Amendment supporters traveled on foot.
Given the threat of further acts of sedition, you could question the wisdom of this martial display in a nation as combustible as kindling. But it is what it is.
“We’re focused on guns and we’re focused on denying that an election was fairly lost. So what do you do?” Simpson said. “Usually nations fail when the people lose faith in the processes.
“I feel a little zombie-like,” she said. “And until [the inauguration] is over, I don’t think I’ll feel quite right.”
Simpson, 66, was active in the 1968 sanitation workers strike in Memphis, participating as a young teenager in King’s last march before his assassination. She recalls being chased on foot by Memphis police officers after that march dissolved into chaos, their faces contorted in rage, until a nun hid her beneath her habit and provided refuge in a church.
Today, she’s feeling more pessimistic than she felt back then.
“This country has certain basic democratic values,” she said. Although those values have not been universally embraced, America’s foundation was strong enough that resistance would be taken only so far. “So what I saw on January 6, in my view and my heart, made me fear that our democracy was ending.”
All indications are that King saw the possibility of things falling apart.
“We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history there is such a thing as being too late,” King wrote in his 1967 book, “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?”
“We still have a choice today: nonviolent coexistence or violent coannihilation,” King wrote. “This may well be mankind’s last chance to choose between chaos and community.”
Today, “I am frightened we will become the kind of nation where it will be very dangerous to speak out politically, it will be dangerous to run for office,” Simpson said — and indeed, at least one GOP congressman who voted for Trump’s impeachment said he will buy body armor.
“Hopefully someone that this fairly large percentage of Americans trusts will somehow help them come to an understanding of the (democratic) process,” she said. “And also, as a society, we need to somehow become more invested in the truth.”
As I recently watched the end of the film “One Night in Miami...,” a quote flashed on the screen that was attributed to Malcolm X, two days before his murder, but easily could have been spoken by King: “It is a time for martyrs now, and if I am to be one, it will be for the cause of brotherhood. That’s the only thing that can save this country.”
You can’t fashion brotherhood, and save this country, from a seat on a fence. Whatever helplessness you’re feeling at this moment is by choice. The mob has no true power that we, the people, have not assigned it.
You can have your white supremacy or you can have a just, pluralistic and democratic nation. But as King foretold, you cannot have both.
The decision is ours. What will it be: chaos or democracy?
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW