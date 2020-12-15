Williams: Whether its Richmond history or national elections, we must win the war on truth

The original Lost Cause stands as a triumph of gaslighting, a distortion that disorients us to this day.

The South not only refused to accept the reality of its defeat, but pushed out a competing narrative that endures more than a century and a half later. This mythology holds that the South did not truly lose the Civil War; it was merely outmanned and out-resourced. In this revisionism, slavery became a mere footnote in the Confederacy's righteous defense of states' rights.

It proved to be a winning strategy, as noted by Stephen Budiansky in his book "The Bloody Shirt: Terror After Appomattox," which includes this 1879 quote from North Carolina judge Albion Tourgée:

“In all except the actual results of the physical struggle, I consider the South to have been the real victors in the war. The way in which they have neutralized the results of the war and reversed the verdict of Appomattox is the grandest thing in American politics.”