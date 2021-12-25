Williams: Without justice or peace in Richmond, who the police chief is doesn't matter

Eighteen months after protesters took to the streets in response to an appalling act of police brutality in Minnesota, it’s hard to find satisfaction with the state of policing in Richmond.
Activists chafe at the glacial pace of increased police accountability. Families of victims of random violence, including a heartbreaking number of children, anguish in a vicious cycle of dependency on the police. And a good chunk of the police officers themselves are mutinous.
The Richmond Coalition of Police, citing the depletion of manpower and morale amid complaints about pay and support, has demanded the resignation of Police Chief Gerald Smith, who was hired on the fly by Mayor Levar Stoney during the tumultuous summer of 2020.
“We’re here today to report the rank-and-file members of RCOP have lost the trust and confidence in the current chief’s ability to effectively lead,” RCOP Vice President Carl Scott said at a news conference this month.
All of this is occurring as Richmond, in the waning days of 2021, has folks fearing a return of the annual triple-digit homicides we thought we’d left behind.
These tensions are not unique to Richmond.
Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, who is African American, recently wrote an op-ed calling out “white wokeness” as that city’s homicide toll surpassed 520. In New York City, concerns about violent crime helped elect a former police officer, Eric Adams, as mayor. And in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered by a police officer, voters rejected a proposal to replace the police department with a “public-health-oriented” Department of Public Safety.
RCOP represents about half of the city’s sworn officers. Still, “it’s never good to have a vote of no confidence,” said Bob Holsworth, a veteran commentator on local politics and a former professor and dean at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Smith arrived here from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina, succeeding interim Chief William “Jody” Blackwell, who held that job for 11 days last year. Blackwell’s fatal shooting of a Richmond man in the line of duty in 2002 — he was cleared of any wrongdoing — made him a contentious selection. In November this year, Blackwell sued the city, alleging he was fired by Smith for refusing to have his officers stand guard at the removal of Richmond’s Confederate monuments.
Blackwell had replaced Chief William Smith, whom Stoney forced to resign amid criticism over RPD’s handling of that summer’s civil unrest — most notoriously, the use of tear gas on peaceful protesters, including families with children, near the Robert E. Lee monument.
The issues that RCOP is focused on — pay and staffing — “do require a powerful response,” Holsworth said. But “I presume there are other things going on as well that are more contentious behind the scenes,” including the push for police collective bargaining and Stoney’s vaccine mandate.
RCOP has aired its grievances on two billboards in Richmond, which Gerald Smith dismissed by saying, “RCOP is not part of RPD.”
To which Holsworth said, “Well, it talks for half of it.”
But not without risk.
“That’s a dramatic step because it puts you in an adversarial position with your boss,” Holsworth said.
Elsewhere, the RCOP vote was greeted with skepticism.
Goad Gatsby, an activist who documented the 2020 protests on social media, characterized the no-confidence vote as “the union being resistant to any attempts of accountability and trying to give Stoney a headache until he folds to them.”
He questioned how representative the group is. “RCOP is less than half of active RPD officers and, from my understanding, overwhelming white.”
Allan-Charles Chipman, an activist who ran for City Council in 2020, echoed that concern, citing the optics of Scott, who is Black, speaking as white officers stood behind him. He wants to hear more from RPD’s Black officers.
He wonders if police officers are “tired of being served rash political replacements,” if they view Smith as “too progressive or not tough enough an advocate for them,” or if they are terrified at the idea of a civilian review board, “as is often the case unfortunately of how police departments respond.”
As recommended by a task force on civilian oversight, Richmond’s Civilian Review Board would have subpoena and independent investigative powers. Smith pushed back against what’s proposed, saying it would hurt morale. But Angela Fontaine, co-chair of the task force, says RCOP engaged the task force more than the police chief did.
If RCOP gets its wish, Richmond will be working on its fourth police chief in 18 months. The cracks are showing.
Richmond police need reinforcements and better pay. Richmond residents need more transparency and accountability from their Police Department. And city residents, particularly children, need to be safe from random violence.
We can hire and fire a dozen chiefs. Only justice and peace will boost confidence in policing.
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW