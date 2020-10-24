With removal of A.P. Hill monument pending, Richmond officials still reviewing offers for final disposition of its Confederate monuments

The Tennessee-based CSA II Monument Establishment & Preservation Fund, in its request, noted that members of a group that preceded the formation of the preservation fund have held several rallies in the city to defend the statues. It said it would place the statues on private property in Tennessee, and keep them under guard around the clock.

"We ... will do everything in our power to preserve these ornate works of art dedicated to our proud generals and members of those who fought gallantly in the War Between the States," CSA II said.

Schmidt challenged the notion that all of the statues should be preserved, comparing it to when a family must decide what items in a deceased relative's home should be junked, sold or treasured as heirlooms.

She said she does not think the city will give much consideration to a proposal by the Connecticut-based DARNstudio to destroy the statue of Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson to sell pieces of it, with the donations going to schools or other charitable organizations in Richmond.

Still, she said that's an idea people should take seriously, particularly for cheaply manufactured or poorly made Confederate statues.