With removal of A.P. Hill monument pending, Richmond officials still reviewing offers for final disposition of its Confederate monuments

With 22 proposals in hand for the Confederate monuments they took down this summer, Richmond leaders are grappling with practical and ethical concerns that come with divesting.
How much money should the city expect to receive for the statues, which the city spent at least $1.8 million to remove? What responsibility should officials bear for ensuring the Lost Cause symbols are put in context, wherever they land?
“We need to be sensitive about their placement,” said 9th District Councilman Mike Jones. “I’m concerned with where and how they’ll be displayed."
Museums, historical associations, heritage groups and individuals all have expressed interest in what’s available as a lawsuit lingers over the disposition of the state-owned tribute to Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue.
Meanwhile, the city is preparing to request a court order to move the burial remains of A.P. Hill that are underneath the statue of him that's still standing.
"The monuments should no longer be celebrated on boulevards or public squares, but relocated to places where they can be studied with proper historical context. Somewhere they can serve as a powerful reminder and warning for future generations, so history does not repeat itself," said Mayor Levar Stoney.
The process of determining where the symbols end up will likely extend into next year as lawyers vet proposals and negotiate terms, said the council’s chief of staff.
Offers began trickling in this July, as Richmond removed more than a dozen statues, storing them at a sewage treatment plant, just days after a state law permitting localities to remove war memorials took effect.
Officials expected the removal, at a time when the city was in the throes of unrest over racial injustice and police brutality, to generate controversy. The way they were taken down – not the choice to remove them – has yielded the most conflict.
Councilwoman Kim Gray, who is running against Stoney for mayor, requested an investigation into his handling of a $1.8 million no-bid contract for the job. A special prosecutor is investigating after details surfaced about the chosen firm’s connections to a businessman who had donated over $4,000 to the mayor's campaign and political action committee since 2016. The mayor's administration has denied wrongdoing.
The city is still planning to move forward with its plans to offload the statues.
Only a few Council members have said which entities they want the city to partner with. Gray and Councilman Chris Hilbert said they would like the city to consider selling the statues at auction or to the highest bidder.
"We have a fiduciary responsibility," Hilbert said. "We need to be compensated for maintaining these statues for 100-plus years. We need to be compensated for removing them."
Jones supports giving the city's statue of J.E.B. Stuart to his descendants, who operate a nonprofit preservation trust named for him in Patrick County. The J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust, according to their proposal, would place the statue on a 75-acre property that encompasses a larger historic tract known as Laurel Hill, the birthplace of the cavalry commander.
That, however, would leave the council to decide what to do with the statues of Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Williams Carter Wickham, the Richmond Howitzers and all the rest.
Some applicants said they are interested in taking all or as many of the statues as they can take.
The Ratcliffe Foundation, a nonprofit that operates the Ellenbrook Museum in Russell County, said it wants to the statues to create to create an "outdoor driving museum" that would explain the history of the statues from their inception to today.
"This proposal is about more than simply relocating these monuments," the foundation's offer says. "It is about allowing the city to move on from the public strife and division, creating an accurate and appropriate series of exhibits, uplifting Southwest Virginia's tourism economy, and creating opportunity to reinvest in communities in need."
Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch said she supports their proposal, saying it shows "promise."
Other applicants also noted that they intend to contextualize the statues through a contemporary lens.
The Valentine Museum in Richmond, which asked for the bronze sculpture of Jefferson Davis that protesters toppled in June, for example, said it would display the statue as it looked the night it was taken down; damaged and covered in graffiti.
Edward Virginius Valentine, whose brother founded the museum, designed the monument over a century ago, before it was erected in 1907.
But the museum said it wants to show how popular opinion and understanding of what the statue represents changed.
"Davis will be neither commemorated nor celebrated, nor will he be revered as a work of one of the museum's founders," the museum's offer says. "The Davis statue, placed in a transformed Valentine Studio, will form the centerpiece of the story we tell about the creation of Lost Cause iconography."
Other family foundations and the owners of historic homes once owned by the generals also made offers for the statues.
In Hanover, the owner of the historic Hickory Hill Plantation, the former home of Williams Carter Wickham, asked for his statue so that it can be placed in his family's cemetery on the property. Previously located in Monroe Park, activists pulled down the statue of Wickham and several others in June.
The Hanover County Historical Society and several politicians from the area, Hanover Supervisor Aubrey "Bucky" Stanley, Sen. Ryan McDougal, R-Hanover, and Del. Hyland "Buddy" Fowler, Jr. sent letters supporting the proposal.
Jalane Schmidt, a University of Virginia religious studies professor and activist who supported removing the monuments, said she thinks they can be properly contextualized in new locations, but that they must explain that the statues have been used through the last century to perpetuate a myth that the Civil War was not about slavery.
She worries that Richmond and other localities taking down Confederate statues may end up giving them to organizations with no interest in reinterpreting them, or who say they do but have no track record of doing so.
A monument preservation trust associated with a Neo-Confederate group that held an ill-fated 2017 rally at the Lee statue in Richmond said little about recontextualizing the statues in their request to the city.
The Tennessee-based CSA II Monument Establishment & Preservation Fund, in its request, noted that members of a group that preceded the formation of the preservation fund have held several rallies in the city to defend the statues. It said it would place the statues on private property in Tennessee, and keep them under guard around the clock.
"We ... will do everything in our power to preserve these ornate works of art dedicated to our proud generals and members of those who fought gallantly in the War Between the States," CSA II said.
Schmidt challenged the notion that all of the statues should be preserved, comparing it to when a family must decide what items in a deceased relative's home should be junked, sold or treasured as heirlooms.
She said she does not think the city will give much consideration to a proposal by the Connecticut-based DARNstudio to destroy the statue of Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson to sell pieces of it, with the donations going to schools or other charitable organizations in Richmond.
Still, she said that's an idea people should take seriously, particularly for cheaply manufactured or poorly made Confederate statues.
"The idea we should just preserve everything is ridiculous and naive," she said. "This all says something about how much people have been hoodwinked by the mythology behind all of this."
The Virginia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, in a proposal written in July, as the city prepared to remove the statues, also said it would place them on private property so that they can be protected.
Andrew Morehead, a spokesman for the state chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans, said he feel it's important that the city not give the statues to organizations that would apply "revisionist" interpretations of the Confederacy's history.
He said their intention is to place them on private property so that new stewardship can protect them.
"Our intention is to preserve them in perpetuity and keeping them somewhere safe where they won't be destroyed," he said. "We're in a situation where if they're put on public land, you won't have accomplished anything because the way law and society is going ... you're going to have the same problem in two or three years.
Anderson, the council's chief of staff, said all the offers are still up for consideration as final recommendations are being drafted.
