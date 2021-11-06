'Gracias a Dios:' how Latinos became the most-vaccinated group in Richmond and Henrico after 18 months of enduring loss

But mass vaccination centers had limited staff at local health departments in early spring, officials said, straining their ability to execute the Center's recommendations sooner.

“By that point, the mass vaccination clinics had really died down and that’s when the messaging around ‘Everybody who wants to be vaccinated has already been vaccinated’ [started],'" Lugo said. "We were firmly in the stance of ‘No, they haven’t been reached.'"

Lugo and Tanya Gonzalez, Sacred Heart's executive director, kept pushing, knowing they could "practically guarantee" the clinic's success.

They knew how to conduct the COVID outreach and education needed because they've been doing it since March 2020, the moment when Gonzalez sat at her kitchen table recording a Facebook Live video that would also air on Spanish radio — two primary avenues where Latinos were getting information at a time when little was in their language.

Back then, Gonzalez said, translations from both state and local authorities were taking days. The health departments, like they had throughout the pandemic, promised to figure it out.

But it took six months from when the rollout began for the first Sunday clinic to launch on July 13. The last was on Oct. 30.