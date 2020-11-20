Greater Richmond YMCA names Abby Rogers as new CEO

Abby Farris Rogers, executive vice president and chief advancement officer for the YMCA of Greater Richmond, has been promoted to CEO and president of the regional nonprofit.

The YMCA announced Rogers' promotion Friday morning, almost a month after detailing the upcoming retirement of Tim Joyce, the organization's current chief executive and president.

"I am honored to lead this wonderful organization with my many amazing colleagues and outstanding partners who are working to create a more equitable Richmond that is truly open for all," Rogers said. "I look forward to advocating for our entire community, especially those most marginalized, and providing critical resources in both good times and bad."

Rogers previously served on the regional athletic and youth development organization's board of directors and was a member of its executive committee. She is also a former chairwoman of the board's Marketing and Communications Committee.

Rogers was also the former owner of the consulting firm Benedetti & Farris, which specialized in operational and communications support, business development and client management.