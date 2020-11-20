Greater Richmond YMCA names Abby Rogers as new CEO

Abby Farris Rogers, executive vice president and chief advancement officer for the YMCA of Greater Richmond, has been promoted to CEO and president of the regional nonprofit.
The YMCA announced Rogers' promotion Friday morning, almost a month after detailing the upcoming retirement of Tim Joyce, the organization's current chief executive and president.
"I am honored to lead this wonderful organization with my many amazing colleagues and outstanding partners who are working to create a more equitable Richmond that is truly open for all," Rogers said. "I look forward to advocating for our entire community, especially those most marginalized, and providing critical resources in both good times and bad."
Rogers previously served on the regional athletic and youth development organization's board of directors and was a member of its executive committee. She is also a former chairwoman of the board's Marketing and Communications Committee.
Rogers was also the former owner of the consulting firm Benedetti & Farris, which specialized in operational and communications support, business development and client management.
“Abby has been responsible for creating vision and management for the entire organization including launching a $40 million five-year comprehensive campaign as well as leading the strategic planning process to establish the Association’s 2015-2025 vision," said Gordon Fruetel, chairman of the Richmond YMCA's Board of Directors.
"Abby’s experience and proven leadership are outstanding attributes to lead the YMCA of Greater Richmond as its next President and CEO."
The Y's Board of Directors selected Rogers after assembling a transition team led by board member and chairwoman elect Krissy Garthright to find a new CEO.
“The transition team and I are so excited about the selection of Abby to lead this outstanding organization into the future. She is clearly the right person at the right time,” Garthright said.
The YMCA of Greater Richmond operates 18 branches throughout the metro area, serving more than 200,000 people each year. Its newest location, the $10 million Frank J. Thornton Aquatic Center in the Laburnum Avenue corridor in Henrico, opened earlier this fall.
The YMCA this year also expanded partnerships with local governments in the area to expand low-cost and subsidized child care services after schools closed last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
