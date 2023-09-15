Family members and loved ones of inmates at Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt say they were unable to speak with inmates for over a month due to recent lockdowns during which inmates reportedly were denied access to medical care and regular meals.

The facility went into lockdown after three inmates died due to drug overdoses between July 30 and 31, officials from the Virginia Department of Corrections said.

Family members and loved ones reported that they were unable to contact inmates inside Greensville for weeks — even as video of a fire inside the prison surfaced online. They said VADOC officials would not offer any information regarding the situation or the statuses of specific inmates.

When the phone calls, emails and letters resumed, they contained startling allegations against the prison and staff. Prisoners said they were unable to access medical care, were served moldy food at irregular intervals and were not allowed to shower.

“The administration deprived us of food for 24 hours,” one inmate wrote in a letter dated Aug. 15. The letter was provided to The Richmond Times-Dispatch by the inmate’s wife.

“We have not been able to communicate with our family, friends, or loved ones,” the letter continued. “We are being held in our cells for 24 hrs., 7 days a week … It's been 5 days since half of my housing unit were given the opportunity to shower.”

In a statement to The Times-Dispatch, Carla Miles, a spokesperson for VADOC, acknowledged the lockdown, which she said began July 31 and ended for "the majority of the population ... during the week of August 14th." However, she noted that "inmates in Housing Unit 1 ... remain(ed) on full lock with no access" phone calls, visits, video visits or kiosks even after lockdowns for the rest of the population were lifted.

Family members and loved ones reported the lockdown in Housing Unit 1 finally ended sometime between Aug. 30 and Sep. 1. VADOC officials did not immediately respond to calls seeking confirmation.

Family members and loved ones say they are outraged and afraid.

'He could die in there'

Shaun Stewart, 46, of Virginia Beach, said that his brother — Anthony “Tony” Stewart, 44, who is currently imprisoned at Greensville — has struggled with his chest catheter for months. Tony Stewart has kidney disease and end-stage renal failure, his brother said, and needs the catheter for dialysis treatments.

In late June, the catheter — which was supposed to be a temporary replacement for an arm port that had been “messed up” in a previous incident — started to become loose, according to Shaun Stewart. Tony Stewart also suffered intermittent bleeding at the site where the catheter was inserted.

“A nurse said ‘don’t touch it, air could get in and kill you,’” Shaun Stewart said, adding that the lockdown has forced his brother to continue to endure the loose catheter despite the apparently critical nature of the issue.

He and his brother filed 10 grievances in the span of 18 days but have heard nothing from VADOC, Shaun Stewart said. He is concerned for his brother’s life.

“He could die in there,” he said.

One woman, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that she was not able to reach her brother, who is an inmate at Greensville, until August 21, over three weeks after the lockdown began. She said her brother, who has a heart defect, has not been able to refill his blood pressure and cholesterol medications. She added that it has been more than 18 months since he has had bloodwork done.

Another woman, speaking anonymously, said that her husband, a Greensville inmate with acute asthma, went eight days without an inhaler during the lockdown.

"He uses the inhaler daily" and he could die without it, she said. The inhaler ran out of medication on Aug. 6, she said, and it was not refilled until Aug. 14.

In her statement on behalf of VADOC, Miles said that "medication delivery ... has been occurring in the living units on schedule and as prescribed. Inmates are being triaged in the living units and if deemed necessary by medical staff they are escorted to the medical department for further assessment."

'The trays are always soggy'

Another woman, speaking anonymously, said that her husband, who is incarcerated at Greensville, was finally able to get in touch with her on August 17 — more than two weeks after the lockdown started. He told her that the food inside the prison had been inedible.

In a letter, which she provided to The Times-Dispatch, her husband wrote “they keep serving us moldy bread … the trays are always soggy and waterlogged by the time we get our food.”

Another woman said her fiance, who is imprisoned at Greensville, told her that there was a “28 hour gap between the dinner tray (July 30) and the lunch tray on (July 31)."

Virginia law requires that inmates are fed three meals within a 24-hour period. VADOC regulations stipulate that no more than 14 hours can pass between "the end of the evening meal and the beginning of the breakfast meal."

Brandy Paul, 47, of Christiansburg, said she went 25 days without speaking to her son, who is imprisoned at Greensville. On Aug. 17, Paul finally received a JPay message from him. The message, which Paul provided to The Times-Dispatch, was dated July 31, and read, in part, “(on) the first day (Monday) … dinner was at 2:35 a.m. … (and) was plain noodles and cabbage.”

The inmate said Greensville was “making our hell even more hellish.”

Miles admitted that there were "delays" to meal service during "the first two days of lockdown," but denied the 28-hour gap. Miles did not clarify the precise cause of the delays, or how long they lasted. "Every inmate was fed three meals as required within a 24-hour period," she said.

A June 2021 audit of Greensville, conducted by the Commission on Accreditation for Corrections and obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by The Times-Dispatch, indicated that meal costs at the prison were "$2.10 per inmate per day." The audit described the meals as "very tasty and of ample portion."

'Really doing us dirty'

In a separate JPay message, Paul's son said that inmates sometimes went "1 to 2 weeks without receiving soap or toilet paper," and that he often had to "rely on inmates" to procure these items for him. Multiple other inmates also complained about sanitary conditions inside the prison during the lockdown. The inmate who alleged the 28-hour gap between meal trays said he was "only ... allowed to shower every 3 days," according to his fiance.

Miles said that "inmates are afforded opportunity to shower three times within a 7 day period," per "established (VADOC) policies."

Unit 1 silent for weeks

Over a month later, family members and loved ones say the lockdown finally has been lifted for Housing Unit 1.

Miles previously had said the extended lockdown in the unit was due to "disruptive" behavior that occurred Aug. 14, the day that VADOC officials said inmates started several fires inside the facility. She added that the department would "slowly return their privileges and return to normal operations based on their behavior," but had not offered a timeline for ending the lockdown in the unit.

One woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said an inmate, communicating via unsanctioned channels, told her that the housing unit was not evacuated when the fires broke out, and that multiple inmates suffered from smoke inhalation. The inmate said that prisoners in the unit had been confined to their cells for 24 hours a day, and were able to shower only five times between July 28 and Aug. 28.

'They are still human'

Family members and loves ones say they are scared for inmates and frustrated by VADOC's apparent lack of control over the situation and seeming unwillingness to communicate with them.

"Someone needs to find out what is happening in this prison," Paul said. "I understand that it's a prison, but they are still human beings.

"We all just want to hear from (our) loved ones and (know) they (are) safe in there."

