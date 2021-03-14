Grief, loss and survival: how a South Richmond community held on in the first year of the pandemic

A combination of individual donors, local and national foundations and the CDC have raised $2.2 million since. Data from the CDC showed transmission in Richmond could be reduced by 86% if obstacles to quarantining were removed. Slowly, the infection rates began to drop.

"It's not complete, but it's hope," Jackson said. "What we are doing right now is not just for us. It's for the generation that is rising."

The virus heightened insecurities surrounding immigration status and job availability, but “none of this is new for Latino families,” said Dr. Saraí Coba-Rodriguez, a clinical psychologist at the University of Illinois Chicago focused on Black and Latino families in low-income areas.

“What’s new is the disease. But everything else has been happening for many years,” said Coba-Rodriguez, referencing how communities have built this support from the ground up. “And families have been successful. They’ve been thriving and they’ve been resilient. That’s what continues to happen. It’s just looking very different right now.”

In the absence of social support and schools being closed, families have relied on each other to survive, Coba-Rodriguez said. They’ve spent more time together, built deeper connections and helped each other cope.