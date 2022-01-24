Grocery store shelves are empty once again in Richmond as supply-chain issues catch up to food producers

Chris Morgan was walking down the aisle of the Kroger in Carytown Monday looking at a list he and his roommates put together on his iPhone. Unfortunately, he couldn’t find what he wanted.

“I mean it’s just chips,” Morgan said. “It’s just weird. I’ve never seen the shelves so empty before.”

It’s not unusual for a favorite midnight snack or chocolate bar of choice to run out of stock at local grocery stores or neighborhood markets, but go-to items like chicken, produce and paper goods are being picked clean from store shelves across Virginia during a challenging year for employees and customers.

The Associated Press reported that part of the scarcity comes from pandemic trends that never abated - and are exacerbated by new variants like omicron. People are eating at home and spending more than before, especially since offices and some schools remain closed.

The average U.S. household spent $144 per week at the grocery store last year, according to the Food Industry Association, a trade organization for groceries and food producers. That was down from the peak of $161 in 2020, but still far above the $113.50 that households spent in 2019, according to the AP.