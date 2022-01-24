Grocery store shelves are empty once again in Richmond as supply-chain issues catch up to food producers

Chris Morgan was walking down the aisle of the Kroger in Carytown Monday looking at a list he and his roommates put together on his iPhone. Unfortunately, he couldn’t find what he wanted.
“I mean it’s just chips,” Morgan said. “It’s just weird. I’ve never seen the shelves so empty before.”
It’s not unusual for a favorite midnight snack or chocolate bar of choice to run out of stock at local grocery stores or neighborhood markets, but go-to items like chicken, produce and paper goods are being picked clean from store shelves across Virginia during a challenging year for employees and customers.
The Associated Press reported that part of the scarcity comes from pandemic trends that never abated - and are exacerbated by new variants like omicron. People are eating at home and spending more than before, especially since offices and some schools remain closed.
The average U.S. household spent $144 per week at the grocery store last year, according to the Food Industry Association, a trade organization for groceries and food producers. That was down from the peak of $161 in 2020, but still far above the $113.50 that households spent in 2019, according to the AP.
National supply chains have also faced constant challenges during the pandemic, like the amount of product they have to ship, a lack of available drivers and now winter weather.
Major chains like Kroger, Walmart and Publix in the Richmond area are feeling the stress of maintaining the demands of the public, according to Jared Glover, Publix’s media relations manager for Virginia.
“The supermarket supply chain is under a lot of stress, impacted by product and labor shortages, demand, record exports, shipping constraints, and inflation,” Glover told The Times-Dispatch. “We continue to maintain constant communication with our suppliers; however, various product lines may be out of stock in assorted categories.”
In October of last year, the American Truckers Association released a report stating that there was a deficit of truck drivers. The ATAT said U.S. was short an estimated 80,000 drivers and the gap was growing.
Despite a record number of drivers leaving, in 2020 the trucking industry moved 70.9% of goods between the U.S. and Canada and 83.8% of cross-border trade with Mexico, for a total of $695 billion worth of goods.
“We knew that the pandemic had a significant impact on our industry,” ATA chief economist Bob Costello said in a press release. “Despite those challenges, the trucking industry remained our nation’s lifeline – delivering the life-saving and life-sustaining essentials our country needed in a time of great need.
Although challenges in stores continue, as Kroger Mid-Atlantic’s Corporate Affairs manager James Menees put it, local grocery stores are still “working hard to ensure our shelves are stocked and that all customers who come through the doors receive friendly customer service.”
For shoppers like Morgan, that means settling for something else.
“Like I said, it’s just chips,” Morgan said. “At least they’ve got paper towels this time.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
