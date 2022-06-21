GRTC accepts project bids for new temporary bus transfer plaza

Still without a plan for a permanent downtown transfer plaza, the GRTC Board of Directors on Tuesday ordered executive staff to move forward with relocating the bus system's existing temporary plaza on Ninth Street.

The transit company last year resolved to move the temporary transfer plaza, which opened in 2014, next to the city's Social Services and Public Safety departments' buildings. GRTC and Richmond officials agreed to shift the plaza to 808 E. Clay St. after the city sold the Public Safety Building for a $325 million redevelopment project involving VCU Health and a private-sector development team.

The GRTC Board of Directors accepted a $2.2 million bid from Oilville-based construction firm J.R. Caskey to build the new transfer plaza. A GRTC staff report says a 10% contingency will be added on top of the work contract. The board also directed staff to contract with engineering firm RK&K of Richmond to manage the project for $350,000. Federal funding is expected to pay for about $2.2 million of the costs while local and state money covers the rest.

The new temporary transfer center will feature 12 bus bays configured in a "saw-tooth design" that makes it easy for passengers to get off and on the bus, even when it is busy, according to the transit company's project application. The site will also include fencing, bus shelters, benches, trash cans and a temporary restroom facility reserved for bus drivers.

Plans for a permanent bus transfer plaza have bedeviled the city for more than a decade, said Gary Armstrong, a Chesterfield County representative on the GRTC board. Following the recent bylaw changes and the addition of Henrico County officials to the board, he said that the transit company and its governing board must not forget that a permanent plan is needed.

"We just keep coming up with a temporary solution," Armstrong said. "I know things are changing all the time and we have different dynamics that affect how we think about this."

The city moved the transfer plaza to Ninth Street in 2014 to ease congestion on Broad Street before the bicycles races of the UCI Road World Championships the following year. Passengers said the plaza opened with no benches or shelters. Though amenities have been added since, there are still no public restrooms.

Richmond Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders replied saying that the city has tried to come up with plans for developing a transfer plaza since then. "We had some good options in front of us before," he said.

The proposed $1.5 billion Navy Hill redevelopment plan for downtown Richmond featured a GRTC transfer center, but the City Council in 2020 rejected the project over concerns about paying for it through the diversion of new real estate tax revenue in the downtown area. Capital City Partners, the development team behind the Public Safety Building redevelopment project, is a venture between Concord Eastridge and Future Cities LLC, two firms that were associated with the Navy Hill plan.

GRTC officials said construction on the new transfer plaza is expected to take about 10 months and will begin in September.