GRTC Board of Directors agrees to reduced annual payment from VCU

The GRTC Board of Directors agreed Tuesday to amend a contract with Virginia Commonwealth University in order to help the university save money as most students plan to continue online learning through the spring semester.

The board's move cuts an upcoming semi-annual payment to the transit company by 50%. The board approved a similar payment reduction over the summer in anticipation of the university's operational changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arranged in 2018 following the opening of the Pulse bus rapid transit line, the payments are intended to subsidize free bus service for VCU and VCU Health students and employees.

The changes to the contract lowers the university's total annual payment for the 2021 fiscal year from $1.66 million to $789,000.

"It's a reflection of ... their reduced activity on the system," said GRTC CEO Julie Timm.

Systemwide ridership in November fell 12% compared to the same month last year, according to operational reports presented to the board Tuesday.

Trips on the Pulse system decreased by 41% last month. Ridership on all other fixed routes in November, however, increased by 1.5%.