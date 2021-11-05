GRTC CEO apologies for suspension of bus driver who was assaulted last month on video

Julie Timm, chief executive of the GRTC bus system, has apologized for the one-day suspension of a bus driver who was assaulted by a passenger last month.
The apology came Friday within a few hours of a transit workers union issuing a public statement demanding a retraction of the suspension, backpay for lost wages and changes to how GRTC handles assaults on its employees.
“This morning, I reviewed the internal video footage of the assault and concluded that our bus operator was not at fault. I have directed staff to process back-pay for the one-day suspension and remove the discipline from the operator’s record," Timm said in her public statement. "I am personally apologizing to our operator for the suspension which added undue stress on him after being assaulted."
A low-resolution, 13-second video showing an unidentified person forcefully dragging a uniformed GRTC employee from the front entrance of a bus before tossing him to the ground and repeatedly kicking him in the face and torso while onlookers screamed was posted to the international transit union's Youtube page earlier this week. The video went largely unnoticed until Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1220 - a union that represents GRTC employees - sent a news release Friday alerting media to the incident.
ATU Local 1220 said the unnamed employee was unjustly removed from his job after he was assaulted by a passenger who allegedly threatened to "blow his head off." GRTC and union officials did not say what transpired before the attack on Oct. 11 just after 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Calhoun Street in North Richmond. GRTC said Richmond Police arrested the suspect shortly after they fled the scene.
"From the video footage of the incident, you can clearly see that the driver tried to avoid the situation and was a victim of this assault," Maurice Carter, president of ATU Local 1220, said in the news release. "Unfortunately, there's an atmosphere at GRTC that bus operators are always wrong, even when they're being attacked. In this case, the operator got kicked by the passenger, and then he got kicked by the company too."
The controversy comes amid an ongoing driver and mechanic shortage that GRTC says is expected to result in service cuts starting next month.
Timm said that GRTC has a zero-tolerance policy for "for any violence where the Operator plays a significant contributing role in escalating a confrontation into violence," and that management found video evidence that they thought justified the suspension.
"While I understand why they made that call, I didn’t agree with it after I watched the video," she said.
GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said the regional transit company would not disclose any more information about what led to the suspension.
"We aren't releasing the specific details because we absolutely don't want to give any impression of victim-blaming," she said. "No action justifies physical assault."
John Costa, president of the union's international organization, which represents around 200,000 transit workers in the United States and Canada, said the "level and intensity" of assaults on bus drivers and other transit workers has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic 20 months ago.
Timm said the incident last month did not involve an argument over mask-wearing, but also raised concerns about violence arising because of argument over mask safety requirements. GRTC officials said there have been a total of seven incidents locally resulting from passengers angered by mask requirements since last year.
"Every day, we hear of another member being punched, slapped, verbally abused, stabbed, shot at, and worse on the job," Costa said. "Nobody should ever have to go to work serving their communities and have to worry about being assaulted. And to add insult to injury, bus drivers are being punished for being attacked by passengers."
"We demand the immediate expungement of this unjust suspension and a change in the way the company handles assaults. Protecting, not punishing drivers should be their priority."
A year after implementing annual de-escalation training for employees, Timm said GRTC is now developing training plans to help bus drivers respond to an active shooter or violent situation on the bus.
