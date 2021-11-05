GRTC CEO apologies for suspension of bus driver who was assaulted last month on video

Julie Timm, chief executive of the GRTC bus system, has apologized for the one-day suspension of a bus driver who was assaulted by a passenger last month.

The apology came Friday within a few hours of a transit workers union issuing a public statement demanding a retraction of the suspension, backpay for lost wages and changes to how GRTC handles assaults on its employees.

“This morning, I reviewed the internal video footage of the assault and concluded that our bus operator was not at fault. I have directed staff to process back-pay for the one-day suspension and remove the discipline from the operator’s record," Timm said in her public statement. "I am personally apologizing to our operator for the suspension which added undue stress on him after being assaulted."

A low-resolution, 13-second video showing an unidentified person forcefully dragging a uniformed GRTC employee from the front entrance of a bus before tossing him to the ground and repeatedly kicking him in the face and torso while onlookers screamed was posted to the international transit union's Youtube page earlier this week. The video went largely unnoticed until Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1220 - a union that represents GRTC employees - sent a news release Friday alerting media to the incident.