GRTC directors approve bus service cuts on Pulse, 8 other routes and suspend advertising program

The GRTC Board of Directors has unanimously approved plans for bus service cuts starting in December due to an ongoing shortage of drivers and mechanics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While subject to change ahead of the next quarterly service update, GRTC is preparing to reduce bus frequencies on the Pulse and other eight routes.

Julie Timm, CEO of the regional transit company, said she expects that the cuts will be temporary, as the GRTC board also voted Tuesday to allocate $5 million from a pot of federal aid for employee bonuses, a recruitment media campaign and other retention incentives.

The appropriation vote also included $255,000 to cover projected revenue loses from the suspension of the transit company's advertising program.

A month after announcing the possibility of service cuts later this year, Timm said that the proposed service reductions are less severe than what was previously considered because of recent hires and other developments.

"We expect to continue to see this turnaround," Timm said. "At the same time we are cautious because we know that we have some key issues over the next several months that could balance out these good movements."