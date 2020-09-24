GRTC employee dies of COVID-19 complications

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Thrower, a 49-year-old GRTC bus driver, has died from complications due to the coronavirus, the transit company announced Thursday.

Julie Timm, GRTC's CEO, said Thrower died Wednesday evening after he was admitted to a local hospital on Aug. 16.

"He was a bright and beautiful soul, and I was always inspired by the positive light he cast here at GRTC. I mourn this tragic loss to our family and our community and extend my deepest condolences to his family and to all who knew him," Timm said.

The transit company has disclosed a total of 22 COVID-19 cases among its employees since the outset of the pandemic in March. Thrower is the first employee to die because of the disease, according to GRTC.

GRTC suspended fares to prevent passenger interaction with ticket vending machines and fareboxes and requires all passengers to wear face masks. The transit company has asked that passengers to only board its buses for essential trips.

"The virus can be anywhere, anytime, unseen, and we are all at risk each time we step out of our homes and every time someone enters our businesses," Timm said. "Still, GRTC exists to serve our community’s essential mobility needs.