GRTC expecting service delays this week due to COVID cases in workforce

The GRTC transit company advised passengers Monday to expect significant service disruptions this week following a series of positive COVID tests among its workforce.

Shortly after announcing the anticipated delays, the transit company disclosed that two more employees have tested positive, making a total of eight who have tested positive and are on leave. Two of those employees have been hospitalized, though one one of them was released this weekend and is now recovering at home.

Thirty-one GRTC employees were on leave as of Monday evening, according to a company spokeswoman. About two-thirds of those employees are in quarantine because of a positive test or suspected exposure to the disease, while 13 employees are out for non-COVID related reasons.

“We continue to proactively quarantine any possible COVID-contacts for the safety of our staff and customers, but this means employees are removed from their duties and causes service delays to our customers," said GRTC CEO Julie Timm. "I know how frustrating it is to wait for a bus that never comes, and I ask our customers for understanding during this difficult time of rising cases in the community."