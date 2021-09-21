GRTC facing labor shortage; CEO warns that service reductions may be necessary come December

GRTC CEO Julie Timm says turnover in the transit company's workforce may require service cuts to the local bus system before the end of the year.
GRTC officials say they are down by about two dozen bus drivers, and are now offering $5,000 and $8,500 bonuses to new drivers and mechanics in hopes of reversing a growing labor shortage.
In a Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, Timm warned that their labor shortage could worsen in the coming months due to anticipated retirements, resignations and the ongoing spread of the COVID virus and its highly contagious delta variant.
"We're missing some trips," Timm said. "If we lose operators, we will have trouble making service."
While GRTC has remained operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with only a few service reductions mostly targeted at its rush-hour commuter routes, the labor shortage could hamper the company's plans to improve and expand service after the 2018 launch of the Pulse bus-rapid transit system and the flow of millions of dollars in new annual revenue from a recently formed regional transportation authority.
Despite managing through the pandemic from "a position of strength," bolstered by $32 million in federal COVID-relief aid last year and a rebound in ridership while maintaining a zero-fare policy, Timm said trouble could be ahead ahead, citing recent developments and industry trends.
For example, New York Daily News earlier this summer reported that the MTA system in the New York City area has lost 6% of its workforce since the start of the pandemic, causing major delays throughout the last year. The Triangle Business Journal in June reported that transit agencies in North Carolina's Raleigh-Durham area had reduced service because of a lack of drivers.
The shortage of qualified bus drivers has also impacted school systems in Richmond and around the country.
Chesterfield County Public Schools officials last week said they had at least 100 bus driver vacancies, though 350 people have applied for bus driver jobs after the division raised the base hourly pay along with $3,000 bonuses. In Massachusetts, dozens of National Guard troops started training last week to help several school divisions without enough bus drivers, according to NBC News.
Tim Barham, GRTC's chief of transit operations, said Tuesday that the company, as of August, has hired 46 bus drivers since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. During the same period, 59 bus drivers have left.
"We're losing more people than we're bringing in," Barham said. "We're now losing about three operators per month."
Barham said departing employees in exit interviews told the company that they were leaving for better job opportunities or simply frustrated with working in public transit during the pandemic.
GRTC data shows that the system saw an uptick in customer complaints throughout the summer, many of which were related to buses and specialized transit service being late or not showing up at all, Barham said.
The data shows that about 15% of all bus rides each month in the last year, as of August, have been late. The system has also failed to complete an average of 3% of its scheduled rides each month during the same period.
Timm said similar service disruptions could happen again this fall and winter. However, Timm said she does not expect to implement any official route adjustments until the next quarterly service update in December.
Timm said a surge in COVID cases last fall and winter significantly impacted service, as dozens of drivers and other employees either tested positive or had to quarantine due to exposure to the virus. At least two GRTC employees have died of the virus: 49-year-old bus driver John Thrower and a "non-public facing" employee whose identity GRTC has withheld at the request of their family.
About 70% of GRTC's workforce is now vaccinated. Timm said that's helped prevent employee illness and absences, but anticipates that the federal shot mandate President Joe Biden recently ordered could lead some employees to quit rather than get the vaccine.
If the labor situation does not improve, Timm said she hopes that GRTC will be able to partner with the city, neighboring localities and other transportation providers to fill service gaps in case of service cuts.
"I want to make sure that people understand that any service cuts or service, adjustments or realignment we do put in place will focus on keeping maximum service on the highest ridership areas," Timm said. "We will look to use our supplemental partners to make sure that we have service throughout the system."
(804) 649-6178