GRTC facing labor shortage; CEO warns that service reductions may be necessary come December

Tim Barham, GRTC's chief of transit operations, said Tuesday that the company, as of August, has hired 46 bus drivers since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. During the same period, 59 bus drivers have left.

"We're losing more people than we're bringing in," Barham said. "We're now losing about three operators per month."

Barham said departing employees in exit interviews told the company that they were leaving for better job opportunities or simply frustrated with working in public transit during the pandemic.

GRTC data shows that the system saw an uptick in customer complaints throughout the summer, many of which were related to buses and specialized transit service being late or not showing up at all, Barham said.

The data shows that about 15% of all bus rides each month in the last year, as of August, have been late. The system has also failed to complete an average of 3% of its scheduled rides each month during the same period.

Timm said similar service disruptions could happen again this fall and winter. However, Timm said she does not expect to implement any official route adjustments until the next quarterly service update in December.