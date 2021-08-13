GRTC is working to increase bus amenities — right now, only 5% of stops have covers — but riders are frustrated with the current process to get them

“Even if a lot of people want an amenity, if we can't safely install something, if the sidewalk is too narrow and it can't fit a bench, as much as we would like to, we just can't,” said Raquel Aguire, GRTC’s bus stop and amenities program manager.

Sidewalks and curb ramps must been in compliance with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act for sidewalk mobility space.

It also can be contingent on ridership levels, which GRTC’s bus stop and amenities program, which Aguire said may have led to one request being approved and another one denied despite the bus stops being a few feet away from each other.

“I would guess that there were just different ridership thresholds,” Aguire said. “That's a really kind of a big knee jerk thing that will either make stops eligible or ineligible.”

Bus stops with an average of 50 daily boardings are automatically qualified for a shelter, while bus stops in areas of "priority need" requires an average of 33 daily boardings. A stop with about 30 daily boardings are qualified for a shelter if it meets two of the following requirements: adjacent to hospitals or social service agencies, schools, apartments with 250 or more units or senior housing, major employment or activity centers, route intersections, or if the stop has a 30 minute or greater headway.