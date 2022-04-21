GRTC passengers react to new mask policy

Masks are no longer required on GRTC buses or in GRTC facilities; they're optional, according to a statement from the transit system. The newly revised policy is in line with a recent federal court ruling which struck down mask requirements on airplanes, trains, buses and other forms of public transit.

However, GRTC’s CEO Julie Timm said although their policy has changed she still hopes passengers will wear their masks and take advantage of all the COVID mitigation tools available.

“We believe that everyone should get vaccinated and boosted. We believe that people need to be staying home if they feel any kind of symptoms that suggest they might be symptomatic and contagious,” Timm told the Times-Dispatch in an interview on Thursday. “People should continue to wear their masks if they feel they have been exposed or have family at risk and we will continue to send that message to our staff and our riders moving forward.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention first issued a federal order for masks to be worn while traveling into, within or out of the United States and its territories on Jan. 29, 2021. Since then the mandate has been extended throughout the length of the pandemic and was set to expire on April 18.

The CDC planned to extend the order again to May 3, the organization said in a news release April 13, in order to study its most recent data which indicates how infectious COVID is in different regions of the U.S.

As of Tuesday, the CDC's most recent data showed the U.S' seven-day average for new COVID cases was 40,985. More than 85% of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. are of the Omicron variant — especially the BA.2 subvariant, which experts say is more contagious than previous strains of COVID-19.

In Virginia, the seven-day average of new COVID infections was 7,521 on Thursday, according to the CDC's COVID analytics. The state's infection rate was less than 10% while nearly 80% of residents were full vaccinated.

Despite the CDC's request for an extension, a federal judge in Florida released a 59-page ruling voiding the CDC’s order. Airlines and mass transit systems around the U.S. followed suit with the court's decision and lifted their own mask mandate.

Months before the court's ruling, Timm said she and her staff were preparing a plan to transition to a mask-optional policy as the federal government’s deadline approached.

“That's been the plan and we’re trying to be very intentional about this," she said.

Timm said the end of the mask mandate has always been a moving target. Should the federal government’s recommendation change, Timm said they're prepared to adapt and communicate, knowing the Justice Department has already filed an appeal with federal courts to overturn the judge's decisions, according to a news release.

For now, she said she's encouraged to see a majority of passengers still wearing their masks today.

“Even though we’ve let people know that masks are optional, I have been encouraged to see that many people are still wearing their masks in our buildings and on our buses,” Timm said. “Our staff are still wearing them and they're taking this seriously.”

Passengers like Craig Carr, 62, said he feels people should still wear their masks despite the new policy. Carr was waiting to board the GRTC Pulse line on 3rd Street Thursday and voiced his concerns about the recent policy change in response to a reporter's question.

“I feel like COVID is still out here,” Carr said. “It's too many people out here to not have a mask. You don't know who might get on the bus, you’ve got all types of people who get on the bus, so I’m going to wear a mask.”

Clark, however was mask-less Thursday after losing his face covering earlier in the day. Even so, he said he’ll continue to wear a mask while traveling to “look out for his fellow man,” and hopes others will do the same. As the Department of Justice goes through an appeal process to reinstate mask requirements, he said he hopes it goes through.

Tanu Bhargava, a 30-year-old doctoral candidate at VCU studying physical therapy, agrees that the mandate should have stayed in place. Although she’s fine with masks being an option for GRTC passengers, she said she believes another wave of infections is coming.

“I think COVID is still very real, I think we're looking at another wave coming and I wish transportation was taken more seriously,” Bhargava said. “I wish they kept the mandate as long as possible.”

Bhargava said she believes that because a large number of people are still not fully vaccinated and new variants are still infecting people, she hopes the federal government and GRTC will require masks as long as possible.

“I think there are still a large number of COVID cases and if the outcome is to have less of them then people still need to wear masks."