GRTC route changes coming in late January

Changes are coming to several of the Greater Richmond Transit Co.'s popular routes on Jan. 29.

The planned changes are designed to improve on-time performance and improve reliability to following routes.

Routes 1A/1B/1C — Change in frequency and times

Route 77 – Change from 45-minute to hourly service

Route 78- Change from 45-minute to hourly service

Route 29 – Time adjustments

Route 95 – Simplification of Downtown Richmond loop

Among all these connections, Route 1 remains one of the most popular, as it connecting Northside, downtown and Southside from Chamberlayne to Hull Street.

The changes to Route 1 include frequency improvements on the Southside on the 1B and 1C from 60 minutes to 30 minutes. This will improve accessibility on the Southside of Richmond, said GRTC spokesperson Mike Frontiero.

Frontiero said bus operators have also had a positive reaction to the planned change to the 1A, 1B and 1C.

"The route as designed was long and sensitive to variables impacting on time performance, which made it a challenging route to keep on schedule," he said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, GRTC has adjusted service to meet the needs of staff and riders. At the height of the pandemic, some routes were cut or modified due to staffing levels or lack of ridership.

GRTC has restored much of its ridership close to or exceeding pre-pandemic levels, according to the agency.

The transit company's most recent ridership report shows GRTC's fixed-routes served 724,292 in 2022 people compared to 720,258 in 2021. In October, over 800,000 people used the service.

