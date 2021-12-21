GRTC still 30 employees short of full strength as bus service cuts officially go into effect

GRTC buses will run less frequently on several major routes for weeks to come due to an ongoing driver shortage.

As the regional transit company continues to focus on hiring more drivers, GRTC implemented service cuts Sunday on more than a dozen routes. The cuts come after months of service issues, including significant delays and routes that are out of operation.

Data from the company shows that about 15% of all scheduled bus trips failed to appear on time each month since November last year, which is 6% points higher than GRTC's monthly target. Around 4% of all scheduled bus trips have been cancelled each month as well.

"I've told folks around here that it's usually darkest before the dawn — you know we've had some dark days here over the last [few months]," GRTC Operations Director Tim Barham said in a board meeting Tuesday morning. "We should see those numbers drop because our goal is zero missed trips. ... So we're going to get there one way or another."

It's unclear how long the service reductions will remain, but about 20 new drivers will soon be trained, and schedules for high-traffic bus lines, such as the Pulse and Route 5, may gradually return to their previous timetables throughout the winter, according to the transit company.