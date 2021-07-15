GRTC submits plans for new temporary transfer plaza in parking lot across from John Marshall courthouse

City officials say the transfer center must be moved as demolition is expected to begin by the end of this year.

In addition to eliminating more than three-fourths of the employee parking spaces in the lot at 8th and Clay streets, the city would also lose about 75 public parking spots, including 12 on-street parking spaces along 8th Street.

Edward F. Jewett, clerk of the Richmond Circuit Court, said court officials have asked the city administration for more details about the new transfer plaza's configuration and alternate parking plans, but have not yet received any additional information.

"We have invited the city administration to walk the area with us, but that has yet to occur," Jewett said in an email Wednesday. "We, of course, anticipate the city will accommodate the parking needs of court personnel and the general public, who use the courthouse on a daily basis. But we have not found out exactly how."

In an email Thursday morning, Dironna Moore Clarke, the head of the city's Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility, said the city is tentatively planning to relocate employee parking spaces to a garage next to the Richmond Coliseum garage or the 7th & Marshall Street garage.