GRTC submits plans for new temporary transfer plaza in parking lot across from John Marshall courthouse

Anticipating the redevelopment of Richmond's Public Safety Building, GRTC has submitted plans for a new bus transfer plaza in the parking lot across from the John Marshall Courts Building downtown.
A Department of Planning and Development Review staff report says the new temporary plaza is expected to remain for 5-10 years as GRTC and city officials continue forming plans for a permanent location, seven years after GRTC opened the current plaza along 9th Street next to the city's Department of Social Services and Public Safety buildings.
The proposed relocation of the temporary transfer plaza is precipitated by the city's $3.5 million sale of the Public Safety Building earlier this year to Capital City Partners LLC for a $325 million redevelopment project that includes a new VCU Health office building and approximately 200 guest rooms for hospital patients, family members and caregivers operated by The Doorways and Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Carrie Rose Pace, GRTC's director of communications, said the transit company is eyeing a mid-2022 opening date for the new transfer center. As the project winds its way through City Hall, however, Richmond officials must figure out how they will replace 230 parking spaces, 165 of which are reserved for city employees and court personnel.
Questions also remain about whether the city will permit the installation of new public restroom facilities in the temporary bus plaza.
"GRTC projects design will occur through the remainder of 2021, with construction occurring during approximately the first half of 2022," she said in an email. "This schedule is progress and weather dependent."
The new temporary transfer center would feature a 12 bus bays configured in a "saw-tooth design" that makes it easy for passengers to get off and on the bus, even when it is busy, according to the transit company's project application. GRTC would also install several bus shelters, benches and trash cans in the transfer center.
Plans for a permanent bus transfer plaza have alluded the city for more than a decade.
The proposed $1.5 billion Navy Hill redevelopment plan for downtown Richmond featured a GRTC transfer center, but the City Council last year rejected the project over concerns about paying for it through the diversion of new real estate tax revenue in the downtown area.
Capital City Partners is a venture between Concord Eastridge and Future Cities LLC, two firms that were associated with the Navy Hill plan.
Susan Eastridge, CEO and President of Concord Eastridge, said the redevelopment of the Public Safety Building is expected to take 45 months from the closing of the sale.
"Pre-development activities are underway however we are not yet at the stage where we will be submitting plans to the City yet – that will start taking place later this year," Eastridge said in an email Wednesday, a day before the developers and city officials were set to finalize the sale. "The City is leasing the Public Safety Building from us for 150 days to facilitate the relocation of the City services that have occupied the building."
City officials say the transfer center must be moved as demolition is expected to begin by the end of this year.
In addition to eliminating more than three-fourths of the employee parking spaces in the lot at 8th and Clay streets, the city would also lose about 75 public parking spots, including 12 on-street parking spaces along 8th Street.
Edward F. Jewett, clerk of the Richmond Circuit Court, said court officials have asked the city administration for more details about the new transfer plaza's configuration and alternate parking plans, but have not yet received any additional information.
"We have invited the city administration to walk the area with us, but that has yet to occur," Jewett said in an email Wednesday. "We, of course, anticipate the city will accommodate the parking needs of court personnel and the general public, who use the courthouse on a daily basis. But we have not found out exactly how."
In an email Thursday morning, Dironna Moore Clarke, the head of the city's Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility, said the city is tentatively planning to relocate employee parking spaces to a garage next to the Richmond Coliseum garage or the 7th & Marshall Street garage.
GRTC has told city planning officials that it wishes to build restroom facilities in the area, but is undecided on whether to install temporary trailers or a small structure that's hooked up to the city's water and sewer lines. The application says the restrooms would be exclusively for bus drivers, but members of the city's Urban Design Committee last week said it should also be open to the public.
Clarke said GRTC drivers previously were allowed to use restrooms in the Public Safety Building and City Hall. Bus riders and the general public, however, are only allowed to use the restrooms if they have business to conduct in those buildings, she said.
She said an on-site restroom that's available to both drivers and riders would help avoid delays.
While the City Council and Planning Commission must still sign off on the project, the Urban Design Committee recommended that the city approve the transfer plaza plans with several conditions, including the installation of water fountains and a black vinyl cover on chain-link fencing it plans to build around the site.
"We’re looking forward to working with GRTC on a temporary transfer station that meets the needs of staff and riders alike," Clarke said. "We believe the UDC guidelines pending approval by the Planning Commission on Monday provide a sound framework to deliver the service and accommodations those who work for or use the system deserve."
