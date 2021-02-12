GRTC suspending bus service Saturday due to Ice Storm Warning

GRTC will suspend bus service Saturday due to the Ice Storm Warning issued for the Richmond area through early Sunday morning.

The GRTC Customer Service Call Center will be closed Saturday, but CARE system customers can still call 782-2273 for more information about paratransit service plans. CARE On-Demand service may also be affected Saturday.

GRTC will evaluate weather conditions throughout the day and announce its reopening plans by late Saturday evening.

Friday evening service may halt early as well, as early as 10 p.m., GRTC said in a release, but a decision has not yet been made.