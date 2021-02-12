 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GRTC suspending bus service Saturday due to Ice Storm Warning
0 comments

GRTC suspending bus service Saturday due to Ice Storm Warning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20200428_MET_COV_GRTC_JM02

Passengers disembarked from a GRTC Pulse bus on West Broad Street near VCU in April.

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

GRTC will suspend bus service Saturday due to the Ice Storm Warning issued for the Richmond area through early Sunday morning.

The GRTC Customer Service Call Center will be closed Saturday, but CARE system customers can still call 782-2273 for more information about paratransit service plans. CARE On-Demand service may also be affected Saturday.

GRTC will evaluate weather conditions throughout the day and announce its reopening plans by late Saturday evening.

Friday evening service may halt early as well, as early as 10 p.m., GRTC said in a release, but a decision has not yet been made.

"GRTC strongly advises Friday evening riders to prepare for early suspension of service tonight, should road and bus stop conditions require. GRTC is committed to operating as long as safely possible tonight but will carefully monitor road conditions and may make changes as needed," GRTC said in a statement.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sloth gets new suitor in time for Valentine's Day

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News