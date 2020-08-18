GRTC to consolidate west end route, increase weekend frequencies on routes 1B & 1C

The improved weekend bus frequency on Routes 1B and 1C were not originally part of the tentative changes announced in February. The route's main branch, Route 1A (Chamberlayne/Hull/Midlothian), runs every 30 minutes.

Timm said she the improvements will lead to more consistency for passengers. "I'm pretty excited to see how that turns out," she said.

At the onset of the pandemic in March, GRTC suspended bus fares to help reduce the risk of transmission by letting customers bypass ticket vending machines and fare boxes.

The loss of fares resulted in a $1.4 million revenue decline from April to June, but a $32 million infusion of federal aid helped the transit company recover those loses.

Under its budget for the year that began July 1, GRTC expects to keep fares suspended through next June, with most of the remaining federal CARES Act money covering the lost revenue.

Despite the lost revenue and increased costs because of the pandemic over the last four months, Timm said GRTC is currently projecting a $1.7 million surplus from the end of the 2020 fiscal year.

She said the final accounting for the fiscal year may draw that total down a bit.