GRTC to consolidate west end route, increase weekend frequencies on routes 1B & 1C

Buses on two of GRTC's busiest routes will be scheduled to run a bit faster on weekends starting next month.
After delaying route updates scheduled for May, the GRTC Board of Directors on Tuesday approved plans altering service on 10 different routes starting Sept. 13.
The route updates are based on ridership trends and public feedback from the last two years.
GRTC CEO Julie Timm said most of the changes are minor tweaks that were considered for implementation earlier this year, but delayed after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans.
The changes include:
*Increasing bus trips on Route 1B (Chamberlayne/Hull/Warwick)on Saturdays, Route 1C (Chamberlayne/Hull/Elkhardt) on Sundays and Route 78 (Cary/Maymont) on weekdays from 60 minutes to 40 minutes.
*Consolidating Route 75 (Three Chopt) by changing the alignments of Route 76 (Patterson) and Route 79 (Patterson/Parham) to serve St. Mary's Hospital and Route 77 (Grove) to University of Richmond;
*Extending Route 50 (Broad Street) to Marshall and 2nd Street; and
*Changing the alignment of Route 2B (North Ave/Jahnke/Midlothian) to include Ladies Mile Road.
GRTC spokeswoman Ashley Mason said the service changes are cost neutral.
The improved weekend bus frequency on Routes 1B and 1C were not originally part of the tentative changes announced in February. The route's main branch, Route 1A (Chamberlayne/Hull/Midlothian), runs every 30 minutes.
Timm said she the improvements will lead to more consistency for passengers. "I'm pretty excited to see how that turns out," she said.
At the onset of the pandemic in March, GRTC suspended bus fares to help reduce the risk of transmission by letting customers bypass ticket vending machines and fare boxes.
The loss of fares resulted in a $1.4 million revenue decline from April to June, but a $32 million infusion of federal aid helped the transit company recover those loses.
Under its budget for the year that began July 1, GRTC expects to keep fares suspended through next June, with most of the remaining federal CARES Act money covering the lost revenue.
Despite the lost revenue and increased costs because of the pandemic over the last four months, Timm said GRTC is currently projecting a $1.7 million surplus from the end of the 2020 fiscal year.
She said the final accounting for the fiscal year may draw that total down a bit.
"It means we’re budgeting and managing things well," she said. "It also means we were able to project our budget fairly accurately."
There are some concerns about the public transit company's budget beyond the current fiscal year, as the city and surrounding counties have cut their local funding by half.
The local funding that's been pulled will be replaced by a cut of sales and gas tax revenues from the region, as the state General Assembly earlier this year passed legislation to create a new regional transit authority that includes GRTC. Those taxes are expected to fall well short of pre-pandemic projections as well.
The new regional authority covers Richmond, the town of Ashland and the counties of Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Charles City Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan.
The new Central Virginia Transit Authority will hold its inaugural meeting at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Aug. 27.
(804) 649-6178