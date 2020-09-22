GRTC to launch special shuttle service for early voting in Richmond

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting Wednesday, Richmond residents will be able to board GRTC shuttles to access the city's new election office where early voting for November's election is already underway.

The transit company announced the new free shuttle service Tuesday in response to concerns about accessibility to the new election office in a remote industrial area at the end of West Laburnum Avenue near the Acca rail yard.

J. Kirk Showalter, the city's voter registrar, finished orchestrating the move earlier this month to make in-person absentee voting safer and more efficient during the COVID-19 pandemic. Showalter said the election office's smaller footprint at City Hall would have made it difficult to observe social distancing guidelines.

In a letter to the registrar last week, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he is worried that some people may have a hard time making it to the new office to vote.

"In choosing to host early in-person voting in the middle of a pandemic nearly exclusively at an inaccessible location ... I fear you are risking many residents' changes to cast a ballot in a safe and timely manner," the mayor said in his letter.