GRTC to launch special shuttle service for early voting in Richmond
20200912_MET_ELEX_JW06

The city of Richmond held an open house for its new voter registrar's office on Laburnum Avenue, Sept. 11. Registrar Kirk Showallter, center, showed Mayor Levar Stoney, foreground left, and Richmond council president Cynthia Newbille, left, the additional space for storing voting machines.

 JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH

Starting Wednesday, Richmond residents will be able to board GRTC shuttles to access the city's new election office where early voting for November's election is already underway.

The transit company announced the new free shuttle service Tuesday in response to concerns about accessibility to the new election office in a remote industrial area at the end of West Laburnum Avenue near the Acca rail yard.

J. Kirk Showalter, the city's voter registrar, finished orchestrating the move earlier this month to make in-person absentee voting safer and more efficient during the COVID-19 pandemic. Showalter said the election office's smaller footprint at City Hall would have made it difficult to observe social distancing guidelines.

In a letter to the registrar last week, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he is worried that some people may have a hard time making it to the new office to vote.

"In choosing to host early in-person voting in the middle of a pandemic nearly exclusively at an inaccessible location ... I fear you are risking many residents' changes to cast a ballot in a safe and timely manner," the mayor said in his letter.

The letter goes on to say that city officials had already started discussions with GRTC about a potential shuttle service during the early voting period through Oct. 31.

The hourly shuttle service, which begins operation Wednesday morning, will pick up passengers Monday through Saturday on the north side of City Hall at the intersection of 9th and Marshall and on Broad Street near the front of the Science Museum of Virginia.

Weekday trips at City Hall begin at 7:45 a.m. with the last trip leaving the registrar's office at 5:15 p.m. The shuttles will stop at the Broad Street stop along the way to the registrar's office.

The election office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will also be open on the two Saturdays before the Nov. 3 election from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. according to the GRTC press release.

In the week before Election Day, Richmond will open two additional voting sites, City Hall and Hickory Hill Community Center, which will be open from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31. The city also will have drop-off ballot boxes.

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

